JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania logged more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 again this week, according to the state Department of Health’s update on Wednesday.
The data show that 10,052 new cases were reported in the state in the past seven days.
State health officials reminded residents this week that free COVID-19 testing is available across the state.
More than a dozen locations, many at Intermediate Units, are prepared to serve the public with testing and distribution of at-home tests. The closest such location in this region is at Appalachia IU8 in Altoona, 4500 Sixth Ave., which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Several popular pharmacies also provide free or low-cost testing.
“We want to make it as convenient as possible for people to access COVID-19 testing so they can help protect family and friends during holiday gatherings,” Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of health and physician general, said in a release. “If you are not feeling well, stay home to avoid spreading illness. We also recommend testing before contact with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19.”
She shared the same advice on Monday during a visit to the Johnstown Department of Health office, where she wished employees a happy Public Health Thank You day and spoke about the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza during the winter season.
In the past week, Cambria County has added 116 COVID-19 cases and Somerset County’s total increased by 42 cases, according to the state data.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Cambria County and the surrounding counties as still having low virus transmission rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.