JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 cases among school-age children continued to decline this week statewide and across the local area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update of pediatric COVID-19 cases showed 5,238 new positives among children ages 5 to 18 over the seven-day period that ended Tuesday. That’s down from 5,877 cases for the previous seven days and from a peak of 7,924 cases over the seven days ending Sept. 21.
Cambria County recorded 78 cases in the age group, ending six consecutive weeks with new cases in the triple digits.
Somerset County had 30 new cases, Bedford County had 22 and Blair had 89. All four counties had fewer new cases this week than last week.
The pediatric case report shows 59,743 school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 16.
There were 908 new cases this week among children under 5, bringing the state total to 10,039 positives since Aug. 16.
In the health department’s daily report, Cambria County hit triple digits in new COVID-19 cases, even as the statewide surge continues to flatten.
There were 132 new Cambria County cases in Thursday’s update by the health department, equaling the largest daily increase of the fall surge. Along with the 132 cases on Sept. 29, it’s the highest one-day total since December.
There were 4,312 new cases and 95 additional deaths statewide Thursday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,552,953 cases and 31,292 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The state’s rolling seven-day average was 3,877 cases a day – remaining below 4,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day.
- Cambria County had one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s totals to 19,389 cases and 508 deaths.
- Somerset County had 37 new cases and one death to reach 10,583 cases and 253 deaths.
- Bedford County had 22 new cases and four deaths to reach 17,385 cases and 170 deaths.
- Blair County had 81 new cases with one death to reach 10,583 cases and 386 deaths.
- Indiana County had 51 new cases with no deaths to reach 9,024 cases and 224 deaths.
- Clearfield County had 42 new cases with no deaths to reach 11,197 cases and 194 deaths.
- Centre County had 46 new cases with no deaths to reach 20,567 cases and 244 deaths.
- Westmoreland County had 92 new cases and three deaths to reach 44,881 cases and 899 deaths.
Combining Thursday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,399,365 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 15,851,605 total doses, including 651,641 boosters.
