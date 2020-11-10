A number of area schools are making adjustments to instructional plans as the COVID-19 cases in Cambria County continue to rise with Central Cambria as the latest district to announce modifications.
Beginning Thursday, students in all grades will learn from home until roughly Dec. 4.
“The sheer volume of cases in the last few days made the decision our only option,” Superintendent Jason Moore said. “Even if you took the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s strong recommendation out of the equation, it was becoming nearly impossible to staff our schools for safe operation.”
To date, Central Cambria has had seven staff members and 15 students test positive for the novel coronavirus, which has caused brief closures at the high school and “several dozen students and staff facing mandatory quarantines,” a release from the district said.
It is believed those instances of the novel coronavirus were brought into the district through community spread.
Cambria County moved to the “substantial” category of the state’s community transmission table at the end of October, and since then the area has added nearly 600 new cases.
During the remote period, students will participate in synchronous learning, and teachers will live stream lessons from their classrooms.
Although the school board authorized the remote learning model to be used through the first week of December, Moore said if Cambria County’s transmission level were reduced then students may return sooner.
Richland and Greater Johnstown school districts were the first two in the area to modify instructional models due to the rising virus cases.
Greater Johnstown will implement a fully remote plan, while Richland administrators opted for a hybrid approach.
Both begin Thursday and are scheduled to last until at least the beginning of December.
Other area schools reacting to recent COVID-19 cases include Westmont Hilltop, Conemaugh Valley, Portage Area and Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
During the weekend, Westmont was made aware of an elementary staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, a release from the district said.
That person wasn’t in close contact with any students, but was close to two staff members who are now in quarantine.
Administrators were alerted to another positive case involving a kindergarten teacher on Monday evening.
After contact tracing, the district decided to close that classroom until Nov. 23.
Students will learn remotely until then, and the rest of the elementary school will continue with normal operations.
“This decision was based on the percentage of impacted students and the nature of kindergarten classrooms,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a release.
Conemaugh Valley and McCort were both forced to cancel football games last Friday due to student cases of the disease, and the former was alerted to an additional case the next day.
According to a message Saturday on the Conemaugh Valley Facebook page, “several” students are awaiting test results and “numerous” learners are in quarantine.
Both schools implemented virtual instruction this week to circumvent any further spread of the disease with McCort students learning from home until Wednesday and having Thursday and Friday off.
Conemaugh Valley students will remain in the remote model through the end of the week when a decision about how to move forward will be made.
Portage Area also adapted to the recent spike in instances of the disease.
A late October release from the district detailed plans to transition students to increased face-to-face learning throughout November, but that has been put on hold for the high school.
Instead, those students will continue to operate under the hybrid learning plan already in place, high school Principal Ralph Cecere said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.