JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania reported 9,261 new COVID-19 cases over the past week – the smallest increase since weekly updates started in May.
The state, by comparison, reported more than 10,800 cases a week prior.
County-by-county data did not appear to be updated on the state Department of Health’s page as of late Wednesday afternoon.
The overall decline comes as health experts continue warning about a new BQ.1 subvariant that has been spreading quickly across the globe without providing health officials a complete chance to study its risks.
The omicron BA.5 subvariant caused issues nationwide late last year after emerging during a similar point in the late fall.
Flu spreading
As of this week, signs of the flu spreading in Pennsylvania remained low as well.
But that appears set to change as states surrounding the commonwealth, including New York and Virginia, are beginning to see cases surge, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maps show.
The virus is spreading at high rates through the southeast.
COVID-19 safety measures – including masking – were cited for limiting the spread of influenza in previous years, but 2022 has seen a stark contrast, with children reporting more severe symptoms and cases in Australia earlier this year.
“An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu. Vaccination helps prevent infection and can also prevent serious outcomes in people who get vaccinated but still get sick with flu,” the CDC wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.