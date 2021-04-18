A total of 85 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday afternoon.
There were no new deaths.
The addition of 49 cases in Cambria moved the county’s total to 13,103. Somerset’s number increased by 20, to 7,281. Bedford’s total increased by 16, to 4,167.
All told, 1,107,377 cases of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 have been recorded in Pennsylvania, with an increase of 3,761 from Saturday to Sunday. There were 27 deaths, bringing the commonwealth’s count to 25,688.
Eighty-nine percent of the cases in Pennsylvania are considered to be recovered.
Vaccinations also increased.
There are 34,465 people fully vaccinated in Cambria County, 15,861 in Somerset and 6,345 in Bedford.
Almost 2.75 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. More than 7 million doses have been administered.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.