Pennsylvania added 473 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while Greater Johnstown and the surrounding region's totals stayed level.
Monday's totals, as reported by the Department of Health, showed a continued slowdown in new cases across the region, where Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties' totals remained unchanged after adding only a few new positives combined all weekend.
Cambria County remains at 57 cases with two deaths. Somerset and Bedford counties both have 37 cases.
In the surrounding area, Blair County added two cases, bringing its total to 48.
Centre County also added another case after adding three more a day earlier, bringing its total to 148. Clearfield County stayed at 34 cases.
Statewide, deaths rose by 15 to a total of 5,139 in Pennsylvania.
At the same time, the state's estimated percentage of recoveries also continues to climb.
The Department of Health added the statistic last week, listing people as recovered if they are 30 days removed from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and did not pass away.
Among the state's 68,186 positives, 61 percent have recovered as of Monday, the Department of Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.