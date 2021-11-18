JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County is heading toward Thanksgiving on an upward trend of COVID-19 cases, with Thursday marking the second day in three days the county has logged 100 or more new cases, according to Thursday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria added 106 cases and two deaths on Thursday, according to the Department of Health.
With Blair County, Cambria County is one of two counties in the region that’s averaging at least 100 daily positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Cambria is averaging 103 cases per 100,000 people over the past week.
Clinton County has the state’s highest rate of cases per 100,000 residents, at 121, according to state data, while several eastern Pennsylvania counties have averages at a fraction of that total – in the low and mid-30s.
Somerset County added 74 cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing its total death toll to 271.
Blair County added 145 cases and one death, bringing its death toll since the onset of the pandemic to 415. Indiana County added 60 cases and two deaths, reaching 253 deaths.
Bedford County added 67 positive cases and remains at 184 deaths. Clearfield added 56 cases and two deaths to reach 220 total deaths. Centre County added 54 cases and two deaths and now has 253 deaths.
Vaccinations remain available across the region through providers including Mainline Pharmacy, which enables area residents to schedule doses, including booster shots, online at www.mainlinepharmacy.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that there were 6,637 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Thursday, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,666,724. That is the state’s highest single-day total since April 12.
Before this week, Pennsylvania hadn’t logged consecutive 6,000-case days since January.
In hospitals, however, the 14-day average of people admitted for health issues related to the virus remained on a slightly downward slope this week. A total of 3,016 individuals were hospitalized statewide, with 657 in intensive care units.
