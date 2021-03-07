The rate of new coronavirus cases has continued to fall for both the state and the Cambria-Somerset region over the past week, as Pennsylvania crossed the one-year anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in the state last year.
Cambria County added two COVID-19 deaths over the past week, while Indiana and Somerset counties had one each.
None of those counties added deaths over the weekend, state figures show.
Blair County was one exception, adding three deaths over the weekend and seven deaths during the past week, along with its nearly 100 new cases over that span.
Vaccination rates are climbing more quickly in much of the area.
Cambria County now has 18% of its population at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19, totals released by the state Department of Health show.
Sunday's data show 12,423 people have received both doses of the vaccine, while 10,863 people have received their first doses, bringing the combined total to 23,286.
That's approximately one in six residents – and a fraction of a percent above the national average of 17.3%.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County now has 5,047 people with an initial dose and 4,938 now with both doses – a combined 13%.
Approximately 10% of Bedford County's residents have received at least one dose, while the number is 14% in Blair County.
Clearfield County also has 18% of its population either partially or fully vaccinated, while Indiana County inched up to 13%, the state Department of Health is reporting.
Tracking new cases
Cambria County added 39 cases over the weekend, including 20 on Sunday, to bring its total to 11,819 on the year. Cambria remains at 396 deaths.
Somerset added 14 cases over the weekend to bring its total to 6,723 since the pandemic's onset. Somerset has 186 deaths.
Bedford County now has 3,843 cases – up 12 from Friday.
Blair County added 39 cases over the weekend, including 19 on Sunday. Blair now has recorded 10,716 positive tests since last spring, with a death total at 305.
Indiana County now has 5,131 cases and 160 deaths. Indiana's case total increased by 20 over the weekend.
Westmoreland County now has 27,172 cases and 683 deaths after adding 13 deaths over the weekend and more than 80 cases.
Positivity rates
The region's "positivity rate" – or percentage of tests confirmed positive – has made a sharp turnaround since earlier this year, swinging from above the state average to below it this week, even as Pennsylvania's own positivity rate continues to fall.
Cambria County’s positivity rate was 3.2%, down from 5.2% during the previous seven days.
By comparison, Pennsylvania's is 5.7%.
Somerset County’s rate was 2% this past week, down from 3.5%.
Bedford County’s rate was 4.6%, up from 4.2%.
Blair County’s rate was 4.4%, up from 4.2%.
Indiana County’s rate was 2.8%, down from 4.6%.
Clearfield County’s rate was 6.1%, up from 4.6%.
Westmoreland County’s rate was 6.2%, up from 5.6%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.