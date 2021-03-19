Almost one in four adults in Pennsylvania have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health reported Friday.
“The pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We have made tremendous progress, but we know we have more work to do. We appreciate all the providers and locations working to vaccinate Pennsylvanians. The commonwealth is committed to ensure that we can vaccinate all those in Phase 1A as soon as possible.”
A total of 4,043,398 vaccine doses through Thursday. That includes 2,699,008 doses that were either the first shot of two-dose vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,344,373 were second doses.
There are 1,428,867 who are fully vaccinated, 309,869 more than last week. Another 1,270,141 people have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
That means 2,699,008 have received at least one dose, which is 24.1% of those age 18 and older.
Meanwhile, a small surge in new COVID-19 cases continued Friday, with 3,755 additional positives statewide in the health department update.
It’s the fourth consecutive day with more than 3,000 new cases and the largest increase since Feb. 13.
The uptick is reflected in the state's Early Warning System dashboard, which was updated Friday.
It shows there were 1,380 more new cases over the seven days through Thursday than in the previous seven days. The portion of all tests that come back positive for COVID-19 increased from 5.7% to 6.4% positivity.
There were fewer total cases in Cambria, Bedford and Blair counties but Centre County had 148 more new cases over the past week when compared to the previous seven days.
On Friday, Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Clearfield counties each recorded one new death and Westmoreland County added three, among 35 new Pennsylvania deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The state’s totals are now 980,302 cases and 24,741 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 21 new cases and one death for totals of 12,028 cases and 401 deaths.
Somerset County added seven new cases with no deaths to reach 6,842 cases and 185 deaths.
Bedford County had no additional cases but added one death to reach 3,895 cases and 130 deaths.
Blair County added 23 cases and one death to reach 10,885 cases and 309 deaths.
Indiana County added nine cases with no deaths to reach 5,233 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 36 cases and one death to reach 6,782 cases and 122 deaths.
Centre County added 94 cases with no deaths to reach 13,749 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 23 cases and three deaths to reach 28,013 cases and 695 deaths.
