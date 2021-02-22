There were 29 total cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Expanding to the eight-county region, there were no additional deaths and just 84 total COVID-19 cases, with Westmoreland County’s 26 new cases representing the largest increase.
Statewide new-case totals have resumed a downward trend after leveling off for most of the past two weeks.
Monday’s report showed 1,521 additional positive cases and 17 deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 915,018 cases and 23,614 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The department’s Early Warning Monitoring System showed 6.5% of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive for the virus. That’s down from 8% statewide for the prior seven days.
All eight area counties had lower positivity rates than the state average.
Cambria County added 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and had a 4.0% positivity rate last week.
Somerset County added five cases and had a 4.1% positivity rate.
Bedford County added six cases and had a 6.4% positivity rate.
Blair County added eight cases and had a 4.4% positivity rate.
Indiana County added three cases and had a 4.5% positivity rate.
Clearfield County added 13 cases and had a 3.6% positivity rate.
Centre County added 13 cases and had a 4.5% positivity rate.
Westmoreland County added 26 cases and had a 6.3% positivity rate.
Positivity rates above 5% have been cited as a cause for concern by the health department.
Monday’s report brought the seven-day rolling average for new cases down to 2,594 cases a day. It’s the sixth consecutive day with a decreasing average and the third day with an average of fewer than 3,000 cases.
Statewide hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have dropped below 2,000 patients, with 1,963 currently hospitalized, including 418 in intensive care units and 240 on ventilators or breathing machines. Cambria, Blair and Somerset county hospitals had 50 COVID-19 inpatients, with five in ICUs and five on ventilators. Bedford County hospitals had no COVID-19 patients, the health department reported.
Almost 1.5 million Pennsylvanians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The department reported 1,459,241 have received the first dose and 541,091 have received the second dose and are considered to be fully protected.
