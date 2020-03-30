A reader of The Tribune-Democrat sent us these questions:
Can you contract the influenza virus unknowingly, and then contract COVID-19 virus with diagnosed known symptoms detection at or around the same time? And if so, would your risk of life be greater having both and to what extent? Also, would the flu show up when tested for COVID virus, or would it go undetected?
The answer:
Influenza symptoms are fever, chills, muscle aches, cough and tiredness. These symptoms come on quickly; you can wake up feeling fine and six hours later be sick.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, which is consistent with the viral pneumonia it causes. COVID-19 is a slower onset, the illness ramps up over a period of days. In fact, you can divide the slow onset into three stages: 1. asymptotic incubation period, where the virus may or may not be detectable; 2. non-severe symptomatic period, where you can detect the virus and; 3. severe respiratory symptomatic stage, with high virus levels in the body.
It would be unlikely that you would unknowingly have influenza. It is possible to have both infections, it is just unlikely.
Since both viruses infect the lungs, in different cell types, that presents a greater risk to your health and life.
Some tests for COVID-19 use a nasal swab or oral swab and compare the genetic material captured on the swab with the genetic code of COVID-19.
There is a new test that was just approved by the FDA that will be using a clumping reaction, like what is done for strep throat. This test is quicker and produces results in 15 minutes or less. Since these test are specific for COVID-19, they would not be able to show infection with influenza. A test specific for influenza would be needed to determine infection.
– Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
For other, and possibly this, coronavirus, does the route of transmission affect symptoms? Is it possible that the lungs could be spared if a person contracted the virus via the eye or digestive tract instead of through the air?
The answer:
Viruses are specific to a certain cell type. Think of it like the key for your front door only one key will open that door, that key is specific to your door. Viruses are like the key. If the right lock isn’t present on the cell, the virus can’t get in.
So when we think about route of transmission, the virus is transmitted in the way that will best get it to the cell that it wishes to infect. For COVID-19, its specific cells are found in the part of the lungs called the alveoli; these cells help with gas exchange. So if you come in contact with the virus, it will seek out the specific lung cells to infect. If it gets in your eye, the ears, nose and throat are connected and the virus could get to the lungs. If it comes in via the digestive tract, it is harder for the virus to get to your lungs.
– Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
