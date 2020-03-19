EBENSBURG – All courts in Pennsylvania are generally closed to the public as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to an order declaring a statewide “judicial emergency” issued Wednesday night by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
The restrictions, which include a number of exceptions, are effective as of the close of business Thursday and will last at least through April 3.
The Cambria County Courthouse, too, is closed to the public for non-essential functions through April 3, according to a notice posted on the courthouse's front door Thursday. Essential functions include gun permits, marriage licenses and passports, as well as essential court-related proceedings, according to the notice.
The order also directs that no court official shall carry out an eviction based on a tenant’s failure to pay rent while the order is in effect. The Supreme Court “is aware that the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic may cause individuals to suffer a loss of income, which in turn may delay rent payments, mortgage loan payments or the like,” according to the order.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said on Thursday that the order won’t shut his office down. Prosecutors will continue to cover hearings at magisterial district courts involving incarcerated defendants and be present at the courthouse for bench warrant hearings, emergency bail modification requests and similar proceedings.
“We’re going to have a skeleton staff, but we will continue to operate every day,” he said. “We will continue to prepare cases as usual so that, whenever this passes, we will be able to confront what will be a certain level of backlog and try to get justice dispensed within a reasonable time period.”
The order closed magisterial district courts and Courts of Common Pleas to non-essential functions.
For magisterial district courts, essential functions are preliminary arraignments and bail-setting for bailable cases, criminal case filings and subsequent processing, preliminary hearings for incarcerated people, issuance of search warrants, emergency protection from abuse petitions and “any other function deemed by a president judge to be essential consistent with constitutional requirements.”
Telephone and video conferencing are to be used to complete as many of those proceedings as possible. All other cases pending in district courts are postponed.
Payments to district courts shall not be made in person, but can be made by mail, online or by telephone. While the order is in effect, missing a payment will not lead to an arrest warrant or suspension of driving privileges; the district court will schedule a hearing to be held after April 3.
The court said essential functions for Courts of Common Pleas include emergency bail review and habeas corpus hearings, Gagnon I hearings, bench warrant hearings, juvenile delinquency detention, juvenile emergency shelter and detention hearings, temporary protection from abuse hearings, emergency petitions for child custody or guardianship, civil mental health reviews and emergency equity civil matters.
Also on the list of essential functions were “any pleading or motion relating to public health concerns and involving immediate and irreparable harm” and “any other function deemed by a president judge to be essential consistent with constitutional requirements.”
All jury and non-jury trials, both criminal and civil, are suspended and will be rescheduled for dates in the future. Jurors shall not report for jury duty on or before April 3, except as provided for ongoing trials; a judge may complete a jury trial that has already begun if he or she finds that doing so is in the interests of justice.
Rule of Criminal Procedure 600, the Pennsylvania rule guaranteeing a defendant’s right to a speedy trial, is suspended statewide while the order is in effect.
Neugebauer said he wanted to emphasize that law enforcement will not be suspended as a result of the order.
“Law enforcement’s going to continue to operate,” he said. “Police will be out in force. People will continue to be arrested. People will continue to be arraigned. When appropriate, people will continue to be incarcerated.
“We ask that everyone exercise patience with one another and law enforcement. A lot of people are going to be spending a lot of time together in close quarters. If everyone treats each other appropriately, everyone’s going to get through this without too many problems.”
