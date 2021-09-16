The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force and Laurel Highlands Semicolon Project’s efforts to provide support to local school districts last year, Magellan Healthcare family advocate Heidi Niebauer said.
But recently the groups have renewed their attempts to help the community.
“We’re really targeting the schools because they are going through so much right now,” she said.
With that in mind, Niebauer, Magellan and the task force sent a letter describing the free available services to all the schools in the county.
“We are reaching out to you as a local educational professional to offer our experience and assistance as you work with the children in your school district,” the release said. “... Our group offers a variety of free training opportunities we can provide for your teachers and staff that can help.”
Niebauer, who’s also a member of the task force, said that assistance depends on the school and can be individualized.
For example, Niebauer said Conemaugh Valley School District officials have discussed the matter with her and what’s best for that institution may be a book to help with elementary-aged students.
Niebauer said the district is looking at a community-based conversation approach, and she anticipates more adult training there.
Penn Cambria School District staff have also responded and are interested in the services.
“These opportunities mean so much in regard to building capacity and expanding the possibilities of what we can offer to our school community,” school psychologist Courtney Kuncelman said. “It also ensures that with a shared vision, we are identifying and addressing what will benefit our communities most – both in and out of school. If we are taking a universal approach, the likelihood of effectiveness will further increase.”
Through the county agency, the district has scheduled mental health first aid training for staff professional development.
That’s one of the offerings listed on the menu from the group.
Other programs include “More than Sad,” “Talk Saves Lives,” “QPR Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention,” “safeTALK” or a showing of the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.”
Kuncelman said Penn Cambria has Student Assistance Program teams that are specially trained personnel “who work to identify and address issues which pose a barrier to students’ learning and school success.”
The SAP teams have been developing plans to incorporate the mental health first aid training and others for students in need.
“We have reached out to the task force to initiate collaboration in that manner,” Kuncelman said.
The reason the groups have begun reaching out to local districts now is because of the effects of COVID-19.
“Research shows the pandemic is a shared traumatic event,” Magellan Director of Clinical Services Tara Karbiner said.
She added that children not originally identified as “vulnerable” are being identified now because of the impact of the disease – that includes the stress of returning to a classroom, caretaker separation anxiety and inclinations of suicide on the rise.
Karbiner said teachers need to build activities in to everyday lessons to help students share in order to combat these issues.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists suicide as the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds and reported last year that suicides among children and young people from 10 to 24 rose nearly 60% from 2007 to 2018.
Katrina Percosky, co-chair of the county task force, said one way to address that increase is to talk about it.
Previously, the stigma around that and associated subjects has kept people quiet but recently that’s changed, she noted.
“I think right now we’re living in a space where mental health, mental wellness and suicide are being talked about more than they ever have,” Percosky said.
The task force co-chair acknowledge how hard the pandemic has been on students and staff and how important it is to discuss mental health now, especially in schools.
“We’ve all been living with stress,” Percosky said. “I don’t think people realize how stressed-out they are.”
For more information about the programs, visit the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force Facebook page or email Camette Standley at cmstandley@magellanhealth.com or cambriasuicideprevention@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.