Cambria County added 18 new cases, Blair County added 77 and Indiana County added 49 on Thursday, but the state says some of the cases may have been omitted from Wednesday’s report.
For the second consecutive day, Blair and Indiana counties each added one new COVID-19 death and Westmoreland County added two, among 30 new death statewide.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees announced there were two COVID-19 deaths this week at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
He did not identify the individuals, but Lees said a 68-year-old Stonycreek Township, Cambria County man died from complications due to COVID-19 at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial after being brought from Loyalhanna Care Center nursing home in Latrobe, Westmoreland County. The man had an extensive medical history, Lees noted.
An 82-year-old Martinsburg, Blair County, man with an extensive cardiac history died from complications due to COVID-19 at 4:17 a.m. Thursday, Lees said.
The state’s 2,063 additional positive cases Thursday represents the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, a laboratory’s “faulty data file” sent to the Department of Health’s system prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Some of Thursday’s cases should have been counted in Wednesday’s update, the department said in a press release.
On April 9, the initial surge of coronavirus infections peaked, with 1,989 new cases reported by the health department.
In this region, Somerset County’s case-count increased by 10, Bedford County’s increased by 11, Clearfield County’s increased by 16, Westmoreland County’s increased by 133, and Centre County’s increased by 71.
The update pushed the state’s totals to 188,360 cases and 8,592 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Allegheny County’s report added 133 cases and Philadelphia’s report increased by 327 cases.
The state estimates 79% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is almost 150,000 people.
It is not clear where the Conemaugh deaths will be recorded.
Death reports are updated through midnight, so the Martinsburg resident’s death would not be included in Thursday’s figures.
The Stonycreek man’s death was added to Cambria County’s previous total of seven deaths Thursday, but Westemoreland added two deaths. Health department spokespersons have said if a nursing home resident maintains their home address, the death is reported in the individual’s home county. Lees said the man was legally a Stonycreek resident.
Coronavirus death reports, however, are sometimes delayed a day or two and have been reassigned from one county to another after they were originally posted.
