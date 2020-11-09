Four people, all in their 80s and older, have died in Cambria County since Friday due to COVID-19 complications, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
In all four cases, each had medical histories. Two of them were care home residents, the coroner said.
"What we're seeing right now is people in the highest risk group succumbing to this virus," Lees said. "And, unfortunately, those deaths are starting to mount."
Among them:
• A 100-year-old woman from Ebensburg passed away Friday at Cambridge Retirement Living, the former Rebekah Manor assisted living home.
• An 82-year-old Johnstown man, who was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment, died Saturday.
• An 89-year-old Seward area man, who was receiving treatment at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, died Saturday.
• An 85-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at The Atrium, a Johnstown care center, on Sunday. The death is the facility's second over the past week.
Lees said three of the people who died over the weekend had histories of cardiac issues, including the Atrium Manor resident.
The series of deaths, which included two Saturday, are the most Lees' office has handled in a three-day span over the duration of the outbreak.
So far through nine days in November, seven people have died in Cambria County due to COVID-19 complications, he said.
By comparison, no more than six people died from the virus during any entire month prior to November, Lees said.
He said his office has handled 16 fatal cases since March in the county.
Among those cases, the youngest to succumb to the virus was 63 years old.
The average age is 81, based on Lees' figures.
The county coroner said he doesn't want the uptick in fatal cases to terrify the region's older residents.
But he said it serves as a reminder the virus is present in Cambria County and of the importance of following the state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines locally. That includes wearing properly fitting masks, washing hands with soap and water throughout the day and following social distancing practices.
The Department of Health has indicated younger people are primarily spreading the virus, with a significant increase among the 19- to 24-year-old demographic.
As of Saturday, 11 nursing homes or personal care centers in Cambria County had reported at least one positive COVID-19 case since the virus' outbreak nine months ago. A total of 127 residents and 37 staff members have tested positive for a total of 164 cases, the state Department of Health reported.
Most have been reported over the past month, state figures show.
Cambria County had just 59 total cases from five facilities in the state's Oct. 9 report.
Pennsylvania's Department of Health has reported three care-home deaths in Cambria County since March and it does not appear any of this weekend's deaths were included in that total.
The state collects COVID-19 data from hospitals and nursing homes directly and also lists those deaths based on the individuals' home county, which would categorize the Seward man's death as a Westmoreland County case.
