COVID-19 complications claimed a Cresson-area man Sunday, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
The 74-year-old had been receiving treatment for weeks for flu-like symptoms and respiratory issues, Lees said.
After being admitted to UPMC Altoona hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19, Lees said Monday.
On May 14, the man was transferred to Select Specialty Hospital at the former Lee Hospital campus for specialized respiratory care but never rebounded.
Lees said the man has been receiving continued hospital care since his COVID-19 diagnosis.
The official cause of death is respiratory failure, he added.
The man, whose name Lees did not release, is the third Cambria County resident to die with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Lees' office, which investigates deaths that occur within the county itself, has only investigated two of them.
The first was an 87-year-old Dysart man who died at UPMC Altoona.
The state Department of Health released limited information about the second death last month, but did not provide the age or gender of the second individual.
State officials have been listing county deaths based on home addresses, regardless of where those deaths occur.
As of Monday. the health department's report did not yet list a third Cambria County death.
