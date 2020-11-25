Sixteen COVID-19 deaths reported over the past two days in Cambria and Somerset counties alone show the grim toll of the recent rise in new coronavirus cases.
“It’s exploding with deaths since the beginning of the month,” Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Wednesday.
His office investigated 43 COVID-19 deaths in November alone.
“You can see the urgency,” Lees said. “Everybody needs to step up their game. Not to cause panic, but we need to be vigilant in following the guidelines – not only for ourselves but for our loved ones, family and friends who may be more vulnerable.”
Cambria County added six new deaths Wednesday after having four new deaths in Tuesday’s data. Somerset added five deaths Wednesday and one on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s report brings the county totals to 51 deaths in Cambria County and 15 deaths in Somerset County since the pandemic hit the area in March. On Nov. 1, there had been just nine deaths in Cambria and three in Somerset.
The local deaths were among 144 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide, the Department of Health reported. That’s the largest number of deaths for one day since April 30 and pushed the state’s death toll above 10,000 deaths.
There were 6,759 new cases statewide on Wednesday, bringing the state totals to 327,829 cases and 10,095 deaths.
Blair County added three deaths to reach 59 total, Indiana County added one to reach 35, Centre County added three to reach 38 and Westmoreland added seven to reach 179 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.