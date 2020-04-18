Teresa Cunningham of the Kernville section of Johnstown has diabetes and said she is adapting to life under social-distancing restrictions.
“Maintaining a healthy diet is possible, but it's a struggle,” Cunningham said. “With my son at home all the time now, I've had to go back to old-school cooking from scratch. Doing that, we have plenty of leftovers for other meals, but the constant cooking takes a toll.”
Not only are people with diabetes at higher risk for serious complications from COVID-19, but pandemic-related daily living changes are particularly disruptive to their chronic illness management, Barbara Duryea, manager of Conemaugh Diabetes Institute, said.
“For those with diabetes, this is the perfect storm,” Barbara Duryea said.
“It's a change in their routine. They can't be as physically active. A lot of us stress eat, and that's certainly something that someone with diabetes doesn't want to do.”
The institute remains in touch with its clients with regular phone calls.
“When we reach out to these individuals you can hear in their voice there is concern relative to the uncertainty of COVID-19,” Duryea said.
Self-management involves a balance of physical activity, nutrition, weight control, monitoring blood sugar levels and remaining in contact with health-care providers.
“What we are really trying to do is reinforce the empowerment of these individuals to call upon the self-management skills that they were educated in when they were first diagnosed with diabetes," Duryea said. "Those self-management skills really call on these individuals to be their own best self-advocate.”
'Be more creative'
Takeout is not in Cunningham's budget, but she has been experimenting with restaurant-style dishes.
“Using spices I would never use before, it has been fun cooking again,” she said. “I teach my son these recipes as well. We get to spend quality time together and learn.”
Expanding horizons is key to adapting, Duryea said.
“I think this whole situation, whether you have diabetes or not, has challenged all of us to be more creative in how we carry out our activities of daily living,” she said.
Jennie Miller's diabetes has led to kidney failure, so she has additional risk factors.
“I don't go anywhere except to dialysis three times a week,” Miller said from her home in Richland Township. “It's hard because I am diabetic and I am immunosuppressed. Even family is afraid to come around.”
The already-meticulous infection control measures at Davita dialysis center, 344 Budfield St., have been stepped up, Miller said.
“They take your temperature now as soon as you come in,” she said. “There is hand washing when we come in the door and when we leave.”
All dialysis patients are issued masks while in the facility.
'Try not to stress'
Miller understands the additional risk knowing that coronavirus is in communities here.
“You're scared, you know, but I try not to stress,” she said. “I try to do stuff to keep busy.”
While Miller said she relies on her husband, Joe Miller, to do the shopping and other business outside the home, Gunnsallus has to take care of herself.
Maintaining a healthy diet has been a challenge.
“I buy for about two weeks,” she said. “I'll get fresh celery and carrots and put them in the freezer so I always have something I can throw into stew or soup.”
Judy Gunsallus, of Elton, is trying to maintain her routine, as much as possible.
“You do what you have to do,” she said. “I am so used to being by myself anyway, so it doesn't bother me. I just give it to God.”
'Go for a walk'
Barbara Keim, of Elton, tries to limit her supermarket trips to once a week.
“I like to eat fresh vegetables and salad,” she said. “It's hard to buy that for two weeks at a time.”
Keim, Gunsallus and Cunningham say they are walking more.
“I try to go for a walk every day,” Keim said. “It's for physical exercise as well as my mental health. I listen to Christian music when I walk, so it's like meditation and prayer.”
Cunningham and her son help out at a community garden and take their walks in the evening.
“Walking our dog outside has been extremely beneficial,” Cunningham said. “For about an hour, we just walk around downtown Johnstown. We've been able to reconnect again. With life at a standstill right now, we've gotten back to being a family.”
Connection, caution
Physical activity and healthy eating are important, Indiana County native Ken Thorpe said, but it's only part of diabetes management. Thorpe is chairman of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease and a professor of health policy at Emory University in Atlanta.
“It's critical that you stay in touch with your primary care physician,” Thorpe said. “Fortunately, they have loosened up on the rules for telemedicine. Plan ahead, and contact your primary care physician to see if they have the capacity of telehealth.”
Local physicians and hospitals have expanded the use of telemedicine, which allows providers to conduct basic exams by video conference, Duryea said.
Those with diabetes said they have been in contact with their doctors, but have not required any in-person visits. They say they have not had difficulty getting insulin or other medications.
Duryea is concerned about those pushing to reopen business and lift restrictions.
“I definitely believe a staged, slow, deliberate reopening is going to be what's best for all of us – not rushing into it blindly. The situation is so unknown," she said.
“If you are at risk, you need to be even more cautious. You need to be one of the last ones out of the gate when things open up.”
