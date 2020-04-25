HARRISBURG – The coronavirus outbreak has hit Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry with a double-whammy – a massive upheaval in the normal markets for food as well as a spike in employees sickened by the outbreak.
Before the outbreak, about half of the food produced in Pennsylvania was destined for restaurants or institutional customers, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.
When schools and restaurants across the state closed its doors, all the food that would normally be packaged in bulk sizes for industry use, suddenly had to be repackaged or discarded, Redding said.
Then, as the outbreak began to spread, the industry was hit by closures of meat-processing plants because too many workers had become sick.
Four meat-processing plants in Pennsylvania were forced to close their doors for a time. The closures affected plants in Hazleton, Luzerne County; in Mifflintown, Juniata County; and plants in Souderton and King of Prussia, both in Montgomery County.
Those plants, combined, employ almost 3,000 workers, said Wendell Young, president of the United Commercial and Food Workers Local 1776.
All four meat-processing plants have since reopened with new protocols in place to try to limit the risk of new outbreaks, Young said.
When those plants closed, it contributed to backups in the state’s food supply chain that was already rattled by the business and school closings, said Darrin Youker, director of state government affairs for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
“The temporary closing of those facilities were private businesses decisions and not mandated by the government,” he said.
“Those closures obviously caused a back-up in the supply chain and animals remained on farms for longer periods of time. This is coming at a time when grocery stores, and certainly the charitable food system, are seeing an increase in demand.”
Young said that while those plants closed, they certainly aren’t the only ones that have struggled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Other plants have remained open but have been forced to run at far below their normal production levels because workers are out sick, he said.
“They closed the plants out of an abundance of caution,” Young said.
Those decisions were influenced by concerns over the lag time between when workers were being tested and when test results were coming back, making it difficult to know how widespread the outbreaks were, he said.
The state last week rolled out new guidelines for all workers – including requiring that employees wear masks at work and that customers wear masks in businesses open to the public.
Redding said the Department of Agriculture has been working with the Department of Health to share and compare information about outbreaks of illness among workers and develop additional guidance for workplaces, including screening workers for fevers when they arrive for work, staggering shift changes, requiring that workers are provided gloves and masks and that workers are spaced at least six feet apart.
“We continue to explore how Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture can work together for testing of employees,” Redding said. “That conversation continues.”
Young said that the union and the employers have both been providing workers with protective equipment and the new guidelines should make the workplaces safer.
The challenge will be getting recommendations to maintain distance between workers to stick for the long-term.
“Distancing is hard to achieve.
“People are used to being close together,” he said. “My real concern is how things are going to look in a week, in a month, in three months.”
The problems in the meat processing plants due to coronavirus outbreaks are only half the story, said state Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford, the chairman of the House agriculture committee.
“Our supply chain needs urgent action. There is plenty of food being produced at farm level,” he said. “We really feel that the state government needs to do more.”
Causer said the state should be helping agribusinesses get linked to new types of packaging to allow them to move more product to retail stores if their normal customers are closed.
Redding said the state has been working to make it easier for food products to be redirected, by changing regulations on labeling and packaging to make it easier for producers.
Youker at the Farm Bureau said when the supply chain gets interrupted, it creates problems right back to the farm.
“Keeping animals on farms past their typical market weight usually means a farmer will lose money on that animal. But more importantly, at a time when we are seeing such a surge in demand for food banks, that valuable protein needs to get into the food system,” he said.
Youker said that access to protective equipment is important to workers throughout the food supply chain.
“We need to make sure that the workers who are packaging and handling food products destined for retail markets, or the charitable food system, are protected. They are a key link in connecting food coming from the farm, to the table,” he said.
The Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee has been leading an effort to sew masks for farmers and farm workers.
“We know the need is out there, so those who are able have been pitching in,” he said.
“I spoke with one woman from the Bethlehem area yesterday who leads a quilting guide who have made nearly 3,000 masks since this crisis started – with masks going to first responders and farm workers.”
