SOMERSET – Work on an Elk Lick Township truss bridge and upgrades for Somerset County's municipal airport will have to wait for COVID-19 risks to pass before they can be completed.
Somerset County officials confirmed Tuesday that both projects are on hold – indefinitely.
Approximately $400,000 in work to add new wildlife fencing and clear natural runway obstructions from the 231-acre airport property was approved in December, while efforts have followed to get work underway on a new fuel storage "farm" at the site.
Efforts to rebuild Maust Bridge have been underway for a year, and Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said the project was nearing completion.
The span crosses the Casselman River along Moser Road in Elk Lick Township, between Salisbury and Meyersdale Borough.
Funded partly through federal Highway Administration support, the county's EADS Group engineers have been guiding the project toward completion for several years.
"Construction projects supported by federal funding aren't able to continue for now, due to the current guidelines," Augustine said, of state directives halting "nonessential activity" to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Through a lease, a refueling unit will be stationed at the airport on a temporary, month-to-month basis in the meantime to allow business at the facility to continue, Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
