Passover is a time of communal celebration, remembrance and ritual.
Family members, friends and even strangers come together every spring to commemorate the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery.
The weeklong holiday includes the seder, a ceremonial dinner that marks the beginning of Passover, which starts on Wednesday evening. Sitting together around a table, the participants tell the story of the Exodus, reading from the Haggadah, giving special blessings and singing songs, while eating symbolic foods – bitter herbs, parsley, horseradish, a fruit paste, roasted egg and shank bone.
But, this year, the Beth Sholom Congregation of Johns-town’s faithful will not be able to share the experience among groups at the temple or in homes, because people are practicing social distancing in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Households will still hold seder, though, even if generations cannot be together, as is customary.
“They’re all familiar with the traditions and rules of Passover,” Beth Sholom Rabbi Irvin Brandwein said. “We have some pretty structured guidebooks to guide us through the celebration of Passover. But, unfortunately, this year we have to do it at home.
“Normally, the tradition is that we have guests, and strangers, and visitors, and friends and neighbors at the table. And, of course, this year we cannot. So we have to accept it and do the best we can in following the traditions. They’re quite complex. There’s a meal with a lot of special rituals and we have to follow it as best we can in spite of the severe limitations that we’re all under.”
Congregation members have spent recent days preparing for the smaller private seders they will hold this year.
“We can still go out and get the Passover foods,” Barry Rudel, curator of the Johnstown Jewish Museum, said.
“The stores are open in that way. We’re not going to be able to have the large family seder probably that we always do in Pittsburgh here with the Rudel family, but everybody has to adjust. Everyone is probably going to do their own thing at their own homes.”
In an attempt to provide some connection for the faithful, the congregation is going to hold a seder by conference call.
“We’re hoping the technology works, but for the sake of our members who appreciate that kind of celebration, some celebration, a togetherness and celebration of the holiday, we all felt it would be the best thing to do,” Marcia Kissel, Beth Sholom’s treasurer and member of Jewish Family Services, said.
Still, longstanding traditions will be broken for those who cannot attend a seder or Passover services at the synagogue.
“One of the most important rules, laws, in Judaism is in spite of all the rules that we have about things that you’re not supposed to do on the Sabbath, you’re allowed to break any one of those rules if it involves saving a life,” Kissel said. “From that point of view, everybody is very accepting of the fact that we’re just separated this year. God will be OK with that. We’re OK with that. Next year, hopefully we’ll be together again.”
But, even without a group seder or synagogue services, the congregation is still carrying out its mission of being a spiritual center and a place where those in need can get assistance. Jewish Family Services members have been checking in on elderly members and helping those without transportation to run errands.
“We’re a pretty good community of friends and we’re all just there for each other,” Kissel said.
While this year’s seder and Passover will be different than others, Beth Sholom members are already looking forward to continuing the historic religious rituals in a more familiar way next year. “I certainly expect these traditions and this age-old ceremony to go on for the indefinite future,” Larry Rosenberg, the congregation’s president, said. “And it’s sort of comforting that you’re part of a continued expression.”
