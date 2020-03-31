Pennsylvania's coronavirus tally continues to surge, with 756 new cases pushing the state total to 4,843 positive tests.
Another 14 deaths were reported in the Health Department's midday update. A total of 63 Pennsylvanians who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
Locally, Cambria and Somerset counties remained unchanged with two confirmed patients in each.
Another six patients brought Westmoreland County's total to 61 and Indiana added four patients for a total of six.
Blair County's case count was adjusted downward on Tuesday. Monday's count listed six total case, but Tuesday's was revised to four.
Cases are identified by the county of residence," Health Department Nate Wardle said. "If an individual is tested in Blair County, the physician may put their own address or the address where the specimen was collected as the address of record for the specimen to be sent to the lab."
Although he did not specify where the Blair cases my have been reassigned, Bedford County had its first two cases on Tuesday's update. UPMC Bedford and UPMC Altoona share a number of services.
