COVID-19 deaths grew to 150 while another 1,493 confirmed cases were reported across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health announced Sunday.
The one-day totals put the state's cases since March 6 to 11,510, while adding 14 deaths, compared to the previous day's jump of 34.
Across the region, four counties, including Cambria County, saw increases to their positive cases.
Cambria County now has 7 cases, up from 6 a day earlier.
Somerset added another as well, bringing its total to four.
Indiana County added 4 new cases, bringing its total to 13, while Westmoreland County added 12 COVID-19 positives. The county now has a total of 147, state figures show.
No deaths have been reported from COVID-19 across the Cambria-Somerset region.
The totals come as Pennsylvania has issued a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the virus. Gov Tom Wolf is now advising all Pennsylvanians to wear cotton masks in public to reduce the chance of catching or spreading the coronavirus.
First reported in China in December, COVID-19 has moved across the globe in the months since, infecting 310,000 people in the United States and killing more than 8,000.
Researchers are still learning about the new coronavirus – and why some people carry it without any symptoms while others become seriously ill and die.
But for many, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include a dry cough, shortness of breath and a fever.
Those who experience more significant issues – such as persistent chest pain, confusion or a spiking fever – are advised to call a doctor and about medical attention.
