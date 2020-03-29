An additional 643 cases of COVID-19 were recorded across 58 Pennsylvania counties Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,394, the Department of Health said.
The total number of deaths increased by four to 38, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Those deaths were recorded in eastern Pennsylvania counties.
While the number of cases in Cambria (1) and Somerset (2) counties remained steady Sunday, Blair County now has 3 positives, state figures show.
Statewide, Venango and Mifflin counties joined 56 others with at least one coronavirus case.
COVID-19 is a strain of coronavirus that spreads mainly through person-to-person contact – oftentimes from exposure to tiny droplets released through a cough or sneeze.
The new coronavirus causes upper and/or lower respiratory tract issues, ranging from mild – fever, cough and shortness of breath – to severe.
According to state figures, most of Pennsylvania's 38 deaths have been patients 65 years old and older.
But the 25 year-old to 49 year-old age group, which represents 39 percent of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases, is the one that has recorded the most hospitalizations.
"Younger, middle-aged adults should not be complacent," Levine said. "They can get very sick, too."
