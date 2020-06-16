Due to coronavirus concerns, the following events have been postponed or canceled:
• Adams Township Municipal Authority office will be closed to the public until further notice; information: 814-495-5614.
• Basketweavers Guild of Bedford County has canceled all classes until fall; information: www.bedfordbasketguild.com.
• Bedford County Fair has been canceled. The fair has been rescheduled for July 25-31, 2021.
• Bridging Cambria County has canceled its meetings until further notice.
• Buttermilk Falls Natural Area in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, is closed until further notice.
• Cambria County Children and Youth Advisory Board golf tournament has been canceled and will be held June 28, 2021, at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
• Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority Ghost Town Trail Challenge has been rescheduled for Aug. 22.
• Cambria County Library in Johnstown is closed until further notice. Curbside pickup available.
• Cambria County’s American Legion County Fair has been canceled.
• Cambria-Somerset PARSE union meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled; information: 814-886-7169.
• Community Arts Center of Cambria County has closed its facility. All classes, workshops and Arty Parties have been canceled.
• Flood City Region’s June 27 car show has been rescheduled for July 25 at University Park Church of God, 4070 Elton Road, Johnstown.
• Forest Hills Municipal Authority office will be closed to the public until further notice; information: 814-495-5614.
• Jackson-East Taylor Sewer Authority office is closed to the public; information: 814-322-3444 or jetsa@atlanticbb.net. Payments are to be placed in the door or mail.
• Kernville-Joe Johns reunion scheduled for Aug. 8 at Lorain Borough Park has been canceled. A 2021 date is being planned.
• Knights of Columbus Council 467 will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 8 at St. John Gualbert Activity Center; information: 814-619-1000.
• Lilly’s annual Polish picnic scheduled for Aug. 16 has been canceled.
• Miners Memorial Day, Windber Borough’s annual celebratory salute to miners, has been canceled.
• Mountain Playhouse has canceled its 2020 season.
• Pennsylvania State Police have canceled its Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp and Sunny Day Camp programs.
• Pickin’ For Wishes Bluegrass Festival scheduled for Aug. 22 at Cresson Sportsman’s Club has been canceled. Rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2021.
• Portage Area Summerfest that was to be held Aug. 7-9 has been canceled. The event will return in 2021.
• Portage Borough offices will be closed to the public until further notice; information: www.portageboro.com.
• Portage High School’s 50-year class reunion that was to be held Aug. 8 has been canceled.
• Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance has canceled the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series at the bandshell.
• Shade Central City Heritage Days scheduled for Aug. 9 and 10 has been canceled. The event will be held Aug. 14 and 15, 2021; information: 814-754-1559.
• St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, Windber, annual festival scheduled for July 11-12 has been canceled.
• St. Clement Roman Catholic Church’s annual parish festival and car cruise scheduled for July 19 has been canceled.
• St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s reunion festival that was scheduled for July 10-12 has been canceled.
• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church’s festival scheduled for July 25 has been canceled.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Windber has postponed its basket party to July 12.
• SundayMarket@The Green in Cambria City has been canceled for June 28, July 26, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. Online market is available at www.stellajohnstown.com.
• UMWA Local 1257 has canceled its regularly scheduled meeting. The next meeting will be held in July.
• Vinco Center and Friends spring dinner-dance that was to be held at Our Sons’ Main Event Banquet Hall has been canceled.
• YWCA Greater Johnstown Tribute to Women dinner and honorees awards ceremony is postponed until further notice. A new 2020 date will be announced as soon as possible.
• Zion Lutheran Church, downtown Johnstown, has postponed its rummage sale.
Readers can submit postponed or canceled events to kurban@tribdem.com.
