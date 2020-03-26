Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the following events have been postponed or canceled:
• Ace’s has canceled all events through April 5. The Warriors Rock concert scheduled for April 5 will be rescheduled for a date in May or June.
• Adams Township office building is closed to the public; information: 814-487-5054 or email adamstwp@comcast.net.
• African-American History Day scheduled for Sunday at First Cambria AME Zion Church has been canceled.
• Allegheny Front Hawk Watch at Central City has banned public visitation. The policy will remain in effect through the spring migration season.
• Altoona-Johnstown Cursillo Retreat for Men scheduled for Friday through Sunday at St. Ann’s Retreat Center is postponed.
• Arcadia Theater has canceled the Saturday “Rave On! The Music of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison” show and rescheduled it for Aug. 8. The Face to Face Billy Joel and Elton John tribute show for April 25 is postponed with a rescheduled date yet to be determined.
• Bottle Works is closed and has canceled all public events for two weeks through Monday.
• Bridging Cambria County has canceled its meetings until further notice.
• Byzantine Catholic Archdiocese of Pittsburgh has suspended services and events at its parishes until further notice.
• Cambria County Job Fair scheduled for May 5 has been rescheduled for June 2 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown; information: 814-262-8366 or email dbalog@jari.com.
• Cambria County Library in Johnstown will be closed to the public through Sunday.
• Community Arts Center of Cambria County has closed its facility through Tuesday. All classes, workshops and Arty Parties have been postponed until April 6.
• Dauntless Fire Company’s Jewelry Bash scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. Notifications will be sent out once a new date has been set; information 814-472-9281.
• Easter Cash Bash scheduled for Saturday at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, Conemaugh, has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date; information: 814-242-2083.
• Ebensburg Borough has canceled its Art in Bloom Spring Art Show, which had been scheduled for April 25 and 26. All artist entry fees and sponsorship fees will be refunded.
• Faith United Methodist Church, Ferndale United Methodist Church and Park Avenue United Methodist Church have canceled Sunday services. Services will be streamed on each church’s Facebook page.
• Flight 93 National Memorial has canceled its 2020 “Plant a Tree at Flight 93” tree-planting event, which had been scheduled to take place in late April.
• Forest Hills Municipal Authority office will be closed to the public until further notice; information: 814-495-5614.
• Franklin Borough Fire Company has canceled its Saturday sub sale.
• Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 has canceled all April meetings.
• Friedens Lutheran Church has canceled its Coffeehouse that was scheduled for Friday. It has been rescheduled for May 15.
• Girls Fun Day that was to be held Saturday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date; information: www.girlsfunday.com.
• Home Nursing Agency Healing Patch’s open house scheduled for Tuesday at its Ebensburg location has been canceled; information: 814-947-7140.
• Johnstown Concert Ballet has postponed its April 25 performance of “Hansel and Gretel” and tentatively rescheduled it for June 5.
• Johnstown Concert Series has canceled its April 18 concert with the PSO Chamber Players Piano Trio.
• Johnstown Elks Lodge 175 has canceled the Saturday performance with Full Kilt. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has canceled its April 4 and May 2 concerts.
• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary’s Springtime Serenade Fashion Show scheduled for May 5 has been canceled.
• Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. Advance sale tickets will be honored at a future date.
• Ligioner Church of the Brethren Church has canceled all activities and church services through the end of March.
• Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, South Fork, Easter nut roll sale and spring tea have been canceled.
• Morrellville Church of the Brethren has canceled all services and activities until further notice.
• Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Sidman has canceled all activities and services until further notice.
• National Park Service has closed the five parks in western Pennsylvania – Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site and Johnstown Flood National Memorial – until further notice.
• PennDOT has canceled “Transportation Outreach” meetings in Cambria and Somerset counties.
• Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April.
• Pennsylvania Maple Festival scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and April 1 through 5 in Meyersdale has been canceled.
• Portage Borough Council has canceled its April 6 meeting.
• Portage Borough offices will be closed to the public until further notice; information: www.portageboro.com.
• Richland Cinemas will be closed through March.
• Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown announced until further notice the suspension of the celebration of all public Masses and all other liturgical celebrations.
• Roxbury Church of the Brethren has canceled its Sunday service.
• Roxbury Park is closed to the public.
• Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s Derby Day Gala scheduled for May 2 has been postponed to a later date this year.
• St. Michael Sportsmen’s Club has canceled its Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 5.
• St. Vincent College has canceled its 2020 season of St. Vincent Summer Theatre; information: 724-805-2177.
• Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy’s greenhouse spring seminars for Saturday and April 4 have been canceled.
• Scalp Level Borough office is closed to the public and the April 1 council meeting has been canceled; information: 814-467-8582.
• Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey Celebrities vs Educators fundraiser game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Some Nights – Some Days: Mental Health & Suicide Awareness Sessions presented by Vietnam Veterans of America, Laurel Highlands Chapter 364, has postponed its Tuesday session at Somerset Church of the Brethren and April 1 session at Richland Township Fire Department.
• Somerset County Chamber of Commerce has indefinitely postponed the 2020 Megashow Home, Garden and Business Expo, which had been scheduled for Friday through Sunday.
• Somerset Conservation District closed through Tuesday; information: 814-445-4652, ext. 5, and leave a message.
• Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Company has canceled its breakfast with the Easter Bunny scheduled for Saturday.
• Summit Level anniversary hike to commemorate the opening of the Allegheny Portage Railroad scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
• Tire Hill Church of the Brethren has canceled its Sunday service.
• Vietnam Era Veteran Recognition Day Celebration scheduled for Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial has been postponed.
Readers can submit postponed or canceled events to kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.