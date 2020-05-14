Due to coronavirus concerns, the following events have been postponed or canceled:
• Adams Township Municipal Authority office will be closed to the public until further notice; information: 814-495-5614.
• Adams Township office building is closed to the public; information: 814-487-5054 or email adamstwp@comcast.net.
• American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of Johnstown has suspended all public liturgical celebrations and events in its parishes until further notice.
• American Legion Post 506 has canceled Memorial Day ceremonies for Carrolltown, St. Benedict and Bakerton.
• Benscreek Canoe Club has canceled the Stonycreek Rendezvous.
• Bridging Cambria County has canceled its meetings until further notice.
• Buttermilk Falls Natural Area in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, is closed until further notice.
• Cambria County Children and Youth Advisory Board golf tournament has been canceled and will be held June 28, 2021, at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
• Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority Ghost Town Trail Challenge has been rescheduled for Aug. 22.
• Cambria County Library in Johnstown is closed until further notice.
• Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has canceled the Saturday community blood screen at Walnut Medical Services.
• Civil War Series scheduled for June 15 at Cambria County Library has been canceled. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Community Arts Center of Cambria County has closed its facility. All classes, workshops and Arty Parties have been canceled.
• Ebensburg Borough has canceled its Memorial Day parade and service in Veterans Park. They plan to host a roving parade. Ebensburg swimming pool will open if and when restrictions on pools are lifted.
• Forest Hills Municipal Authority office will be closed to the public until further notice; information: 814-495-5614.
• Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 has canceled all May meetings.
• Jackson-East Taylor Sewer Authority office is closed to the public; information: 814-322-3444 or jetsa@atlanticbb.net. Payments are to be placed in the door or mail.
• Johnstown Concert Series has canceled its Saturday concert with Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet.
• Kernville-Joe Johns reunion scheduled for Aug. 8 at Lorain Borough Park has been canceled. A 2021 date is being planned.
• Miners Memorial Day, Windber Borough’s annual celebratory salute to miners, has been canceled.
• Mountain Family Dental will be closed through Friday. Patients with an appointment will be called at a later date to reschedule.
• Mountain Playhouse has canceled its 2020 season.
• NAACP Johnstown Branch and its partners have canceled the Juneteenth celebration.
• Paint Borough office is closed to the public until further notice; information: 814-467-6904 or borough Facebook page.
• Path of the Flood Historic Races scheduled for May 23 has been canceled.
• Patton Fire Company No. 1 has rescheduled its rabies clinic for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7 at Patton fire hall, Magee Avenue.
• Patton VFW and the American Legion have canceled its Memorial Day celebration and parade for May 25. A brief program will be held at Patton Park Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m.
• PennDOT has canceled “Transportation Outreach” meetings in Cambria and Somerset counties.
• Pennsylvania state police have canceled its Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp and Sunny Day Camp programs.
• Portage Area Summerfest that was to be held Aug. 7-9 has been canceled. The event will return in 2021.
• Portage Borough offices will be closed to the public until further notice; information: www.portageboro.com.
• Portage High School’s 50-year class reunion that was to be held Aug. 8 has been canceled.
• Redeemed Men of God annual banquet has been canceled.
• Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance has canceled the AmeriServ Free Summer Concert Series at Roxbury Bandshell.
• Sandyvale Memorial Garden and Conservancy has canceled its Memorial Day ceremony and activities.
• Scalp Level Borough office is closed to the public; information: 814-467-8582.
• Shade Central City Heritage Days scheduled for Aug. 9 and 10 has been canceled. The event will be be held Aug. 14 and 15, 2021; information: 814-754-1559.
• Southmont Volunteer Fire Company Jubilee has been canceled.
• St. Clement Roman Catholic Church’s annual parish festival and car cruise scheduled for July 19 has been canceled.
• St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s reunion festival that was scheduled for July 10-12 has been canceled.
• St. Matthew’s Anglican Church’s annual basket party scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. For a refund on tickets email ahsantoro@icloud.com.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Windber has postponed its basket party to June 7.
• Scalp Level Borough office is closed to the public; information: 814-467-8582.
• South Fork Lions Club swiss steak dinner scheduled for May 21 has been postponed to a later date this fall.
• Ultreya meeting for the Johnstown-Windber Cursillo group has been canceled for May 25.
• UMWA Local 1257 has canceled its regularly scheduled meeting. The next meeting will be held in July.
• Vinco Center and Friends spring dinner dance that was to be held at Our Sons’ Main Event Banquet Hall has been canceled.
• WAVE (Windber Area Visioning Experience) oldies dance scheduled for May 31 has been canceled.
• YWCA Greater Johnstown Tribute to Women dinner and honorees awards ceremony is postponed until further notice. A new 2020 date will be announced as soon as possible.
• Zion Lutheran Church, downtown Johnstown, has suspended all services and activities until further notice.
Readers can submit postponed or canceled events to kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.