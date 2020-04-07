Her custody question was simple.
But at a time when COVID-19 concerns have Pennsylvanians under orders to stay home to stop the spread, the broader answer to a Johnstown area woman's uncertainty over "Can I still travel?" for a child custody exchange – as emailed to The Tribune-Democrat – depends on where her agreement was issued.
Judicial orders impacting custody agreements vary from one state to another. They also vary from county to county while Gov. Tom Wolf's "stay-at-home" directive remains in force.
Cambria County Judge Linda Rovder-Fleming's two page order issued March 26 instructs parents to continue following their existing custody agreements, "with due consideration for the best interests and safety of the children."
Partners to custody orders are directed to follow their already-set, school-year schedules – even if schools aren't operating, Fleming wrote.
"Just the fact that the coronavirus is out there is no excuse to withhold a child from a parent who has the legal right to see them," Ebensburg attorney Tim Burns said of the state's directive, which Cambria County has followed. "If you have a custody agreement, you still have to abide by it."
Anyone worried that an unexpected situation or coronavirus health risk should keep his or her child from leaving the home should explain that concern in a formal petition to the county court.
Somerset County's order is nearly identical to Cambria County's – follow existing agreements.
But in Blair County, custody arrangements have been put on hold for the duration of the "shelter-in-place" order.
Even in cases where parents share custody with a 50-50 split, "children shall remain with the party with whom they are physically with at the time this order takes effect," President Judge Elizabeth Doyle wrote March 23.
Pennsylvania state court officials, meanwhile, issued guidelines that mirror Cambria and Somerset counties' orders. They advise that if anyone is worried that an emergency situation or coronavirus health risk should keep a child from leaving that home, that parent or guardian should file a petition through the local county court.
'Kids are suffering'
Given the emergency situation Pennsylvania is navigating through, Blair County's stricter step is legal, Stacey Witalec said.
"In an emergency situation ... the President Judge has the authority to make modifications to these orders," said Witalec, a spokeswoman for the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts.
In an era when many people often turn to Google for immediate answers, that might be making questions about custody confusing for some Pennsylvania residents, including several women who emailed The Tribune-Democrat this week.
One young woman expressed concerns that she might face repercussions for leaving her home to drive her brother to a scheduled visit.
Burns and Somerset County Attorney Megan Will said they've had numerous calls "from both sides" about a parent trying to take advantage of the outbreak by using it as an excuse to cancel exchanges.
Will advises parents to put old tensions aside while the pandemic is ongoing.
For most children, the daily routine has been upended. They aren't seeing friends at school and they're trying to make sense of the risks the coronavirus brings.
"Kids are suffering enough right now with disruptions in their lives. Scheduled visits are one thing you can control," Will said. "Be a parent ... and do the right thing."
'Vulnerable population'
But some parents worry it's not so simple.
One area registered nurse who shares custody of her 11 year-old and 14-year-old children with her ex-husband – the father of three of his own children – said she fears the arrangement and her career create a potentially dangerous situation for people she cares for every day.
"As an RN doing in-home visits and infusion therapy for medically-vulnerable patients, I fear that I have too much external exposure outside of my control to maintain a low-risk of being exposed, becoming a carrier, and therefore infecting the vulnerable population I care for," she said.
Every household has unique circumstances to consider – and it's something Will said parents sharing custody need to think about to keep their children and families safe.
Communication is key, the Somerset attorney said.
Tough decisions
One Upper Yoder mother of two agreed with that advice Tuesday.
She credited her ex-husband – a home health agency nurse – for voluntarily suspending his own scheduled visits because he was concerned he could become a coronavirus carrier.
Without a doubt, he's making a sacrifice because he hasn't seen his children in a month "and probably won't for another month or more," she added.
"A shout-out to the parents who are caring by choosing to stay away for the good of the kids right now," she said.
For those who decide to continue with their current arrangement, use common sense, Will said.
Parents might not be able to fully limit contact among family members living under the same roof. But steps can be taken to limit individuals from getting too close to people outside their homes, Will said.
Remember the state's guidelines about social distancing, hygiene and masks.
"Limit exposure. There shouldn't be six people showing up to drop off a child when one can do it," she said. "When it's time for a custody exchange, plan ahead."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.