Coping with COVID: Counselors say mental impact of pandemic could mean new behaviors, return of old habits

As people emerge from quarantines, they have questions that may linger long after the smoke clears from economic shutdowns.
Alan H. Teich, licensed psychologist and associate professor of psychology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, said for those taking the brunt of financial havoc brought by COVID-19, the question is: "What's going to happen to me?"
Many people are anxious about their jobs – and paying their mortgages, rent, bills.
For some, the condition amounts to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, he said.
"For some people who have lost their jobs, their housing, their financial buffer, it is going to be a grieving process and can be treated with evidence-based grief-type therapy," Teich said. "As we know, PTSD can linger for many years in some people. Obviously, a therapist cannot change the events, but can help change the interpretations of the events.
"But it is important to understand that such changes take time. Finding another job, finding new housing will help, but if people make less money or have more expensive housing, the pain may continue for some time; hence, the 'new normal.'"
Teich said most people will get through these ordeals by talking with a therapist or someone close to them.
"In time, it will be a bad memory but without the emotional sting that was so strong when everything first happened," he said. "For those who are having trouble coping, my advice is to speak with a therapist that practices evidence-based therapies. Talk to a clergy member, talk to friends. Talking to family may help – but recognize that family may be experiencing the same things as the person is experiencing, such as helplessness."
Wearing a 'mask'
A question for some who frequent places and activities that have been closed or cancelled is "what defines me?"
Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung said each person has a persona, or behavior, dictated in part by society and by one’s own wishes of how other people perceive them – “a mask,” he called it.
In quarantine, people may be adjusting the "mask" they’ve been wearing in public long before protective face coverings were required.
“I just had this conversation recently with a client,” said Angie Richard, a licensed clinical social worker and clinical director at Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates of Johnstown.
“They said, ‘I really thought I was more social than I was. It turns out, I enjoy not having social pressures of going to this baby shower now, or 'wing night' at the bar with coworkers,’ ” Richard said. “In the midst of the hardship caused by the pandemic, there’s also this blossom of taking care of yourself.”
Richard gave another example of how a young person may react to the reopening of gathering spots.
“If you are young and don’t have a family – expectations on you may have been to go out and have a thriving social life," she said. "They aren’t doing that anymore. But as things reopen, they are feeling pressure to get back to normal, and there is genuine anxiety from people saying, ‘No I don’t want to do that anymore.’
“I think we are going to see a change in how people act socially. I think we will see people establish a different set of boundaries about what they want to do socially. It may be freeing for a lot of people.”
'Layer of worry'
The effects of the coronavirus could also be a source of confusion and grief, she said.
“What defines you? When you look at a pandemic, we are talking about people losing sporting events, movie theaters, bars, ways to hang out the way we used to ...," she said. "What happens when you realize that a huge part of life is not part of it anymore?
"A lot of people are now grieving and having increased depressive thoughts, or they could be feeling existential dread: 'Is this all I really am? Am I just that person who goes to the bar?’ No, you have to learn how to see past that.”
While many people are anxious about going back to their normal routines, that’s because of the potential for infection, especially when people are not wearing masks or social distancing, Teich said.
Richard agreed.
"Things people used to enjoy – shopping, sporting events – clients are telling me they are feeling pressured to continue those things," Richard said. "It takes extra effort, extra things to consider: 'If it’s inside are we even going to be able to go? Do we have to wear masks? Is that person over there infected?' That additional layer of worry and caution creates a lot of loneliness and resentment."
In the absence of available activities outside the home, Teich said, some people are re-thinking who they are in relation to their private or family lives. Arguments with family members or significant others because of COVID-19 forced living conditions are not uncommon, he said, but he generally finds families are growing closer.
“What I read and find positive is that people are reconnecting with their families and especially their kids," he said. "They are doing more family activities.
“Some people have time to try new activities or they are returning to activities they put aside because of work, the family, paying bills – cooking, reconnecting with music."
'Fight, flight or freeze'
Any range of emotions could be a normal reaction to the pandemic's impact, Richard said. But living in a state of uncertainty has sparked three main responses – "fight, flight or freeze," she said.
“This is unlike anything the world population has been through in the past 100 years," she said. "However, I do caution that some reactions that people may think are normal for this time could be symptoms of depression and anxiety.
"Those symptoms include increased use of things – smoking more, drinking more, spending more money, eating more. Those are the big four that I see, as well as sleeping a lot or not sleeping at all."
There's another symptom of anxiety or depression that she described as "a needling in the back of your head that says ‘now what’s going to happen?' If you are constantly waiting for the other shoe to drop, then there’s more going on there," she said.
In unpredictable situations, Teich said most people fall back on old patterns. But people should be aware that an old weakness can rear its head again.
“You know the saying, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going'?" he said. "Actually, when the going gets tough, people go back to old ways that make life more controllable and predictable – even going back to bad ways, for example: smoking, alcohol, drugs after they’ve quit.
“There is a large, old, body of scientific literature that shows we people will tolerate bad things as long as they are predictable. And, people try to exert control even when they have little – illusory control.”