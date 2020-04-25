Leah Spangler signed paperwork last week for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep her nonprofit, The Learning Lamp, afloat.
“This loan is going to help us get ready to reopen when the economy restarts to some degree,” Spangler, president and CEO, said. “For weeks now, we’ve had no income coming into the organization.”
The child service agency’s payroll decreased by more than 75%, she said. All of its operations were suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 shutdown, except for one day care center that serves children of first responders and nurses.
With the loan approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Spangler will have the capacity to pay workers, even if they are not at work.
Hundreds of small businesses in Cambria and Somerset counties have received about $200 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a federal COVID-19 relief measure.
Hundreds of additional businesses have been waiting for Congress to replenish funds to the SBA so they, too, can receive approval for PPP loans, local bank officials said.
AmeriServ Financial alone processed 275 applications in the first round of the program, equaling $44 million. About half of that total represents businesses in Cambria and Somerset counties, Jeff Stopko, AmeriServ president and CEO, said.
“We probably have well over another 100 applicants ready to go,” he said.
Second funding wave
Two weeks after the program opened nationwide on April 3, it ran dry. All $348 billion in federal funds had been allocated.
Amid national outcry, larger companies with chain operations returned loans. Legislation authorizing the loan program defines a small businesses as an organization with no more than 500 employees.
Congress approved an additional $320 billion Thursday for the program, and it is expected to reopen Monday.
The new funds could move even faster now that banks have clearer guidelines about the loans and the SBA’s computer system may be better prepared to handle the volume of applications, Stopko said.
“We’ve got customers’ applications ready, so once it opens again, we are ready to submit data to SBA,” Stopko said.
Jeff Cramer, 1st Summit Bank chief lending officer, said his bank has processed $35 million in loans for the region since the program opened.
“I’ve been in banking for 42 years, but I never saw it from this perspective – small businesses are the heartbeat of our country,” he said. “I am amazed at the amount of payroll that goes on in the course of a month that businesses generate.”
The formula for the loan program provides 2 1/2 times a business’ average monthly payroll.
The loans are forgivable, but a borrower must spend it over eight weeks; 75 percent must be used for payroll, while 25 percent may be used for other expenses including rent, utilities or mortgage payments.
Borrowers must provide documentation to their banks showing how the money has been spent. Borrowers that meets the terms of forgiveness pay nothing back, and the SBA reimburses the bank for the loan.
‘Need this to survive’
Somerset Trust President Jeff Cook said his bank processed 650 PPP loan applications, representing $120 million that will directly and indirectly flow into the region.
“We are still getting applications,” he said.
When the SBA’s system crashed in early April because of the volume of applicants, Somerset Trust employees volunteered to work on a Saturday to re-submit applications to the SBA, Cook said.
“Many businesses in this area are going to need this to survive,” he said.
M&T Bank approved more than 1,000 PPP loans for $266 million in its Altoona-Harrisburg region, which includes Johnstown, spokeswoman Sarah May said.
One of the questions borrowers have been asking lenders is what they should do if employees choose to continue receiving unemployment benefits.
“It’s an interesting predicament,” Cramer said. “The PPP loan is about providing continuity of employment. Most businesses are explaining to employees: ‘We are able to pay you, and if the crisis is prolonged and you have to go back on unemployment, then you’ve saved eight weeks of your unemployment benefits.’ “
Everything Ice – an ice rink equipment manufacturing company that is instead medical supplies – recently put six employees back on its payroll with a PPP loan, President John Burley said.
“My primary concern was that they were not hurting financially,” he said. But he said he quickly learned that expanded COVID-19 unemployment benefits and checks helped workers stave off financial pain.
“One of them wanted more time off to finish projects around the house,” he said.
Considering the pandemic, Burley said he had no problem approving the worker’s wish to remain at home on unemployment compensation.
Decisions and duties
Asking employees to return to work is complicated by requirements of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which call for employers to provide a safe working environment, Burley said.
“Everyone is wearing masks,” he said, noting the health risks of the coronavirus.
With a PPP loan locked in Monday, family-owned Capri Pizza called its laid-off workers to come back onto the payroll. Three of the five workers returned, and two servers decided to stay on unemployment benefits, co-owner Angelo DiRosa said.
Kitchen employees have been working to fill takeout orders, but there has been no dine-in service at restaurants since March 16.
“A business doesn’t have to be open to pay employees with funds from the loan,” DiRosa said, “but we still hired everybody back to clean the store and extra stuff we weren’t able to get to prior to the shut down.”
Capri workers are also tasked with finding people to receive prepaid meals, purchased by donors moved by the pandemic’s impact on jobs.
“We’ve been trying to hand them out to downtown residents,” he said. “It’s not much, a few slices of pizza or a bowl of soup, but we’ve had a lot of donors. We have 40 gift cards left of 100 to give.”
