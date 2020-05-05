Donna LaMonaca was volunteering at the St. Vincent DePaul Family Kitchen in March when a boy asked for five to-go meals for his friends.
She helped him load them onto his bike.
“He rode off in the direction of Solomon Homes,” LaMonaca said.
When he came back the next day, LaMonaca said she'd drive up with the meals and meet him there.
She's been delivering meals to children in area housing projects ever since – often at her own expense.
“I took 15 to start,” she said. “Now I take 50 lunches every day.”
LaMonaca lives in Richland and is a supervisor with the Transportation Security Administration at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. The pandemic-related drop in airline travel has allowed her to work a flexible schedule.
LaMonaca takes the meals to different communities each day, based on the local school districts' lunch delivery schedules.
Greater Johnstown, for example, delivers lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays, so LaMonaca and her family fill in on the other days. Windber School District delivers meals on Mondays and Thursdays.
Started with 'free milk'
The seeds of LaMonaca's mission were planted a few days before the boy got extra meals for his friends. The Family Kitchen had received a large donation of single-serving milk cartons when schools were suddenly closed to prevent COVID-19 spread. It was too much for the program to use before its expiration date.
“We decided to suit up in masks and gloves and take the milk to where there would be a lot of kids in need," she said. “We went to a low-income housing unit with a simple sign: ‘Free milk’.”
When she heard about places donating free meals for kids, she realized many of those locations are not accessible from the public housing communities.
“I thought: Why not connect the dots and get the food to the kids,” LaMonaca said.
On Tuesday, LaMonaca picked up 50 meals donated by Coney Island Lunch for distribution.
“Every day, I write them a note on a napkin like a mom would do, because I'm a mother – and so they don’t feel alone or like no one cares,” she said.
'Do what I can'
For Easter, she and her family put together 20 baskets with chocolate, jellybeans and stuffed animals for the children, along with together 50 complete dinners with ham, rigatoni, sweet potatoes and green beans for families.
When she realized she wouldn't be able to have a big party for her 40th birthday on Sunday, LaMonaca started a GoFundMe appeal and reached out to friends with a goal of $400. The effort brought in $1,500, which supplied 250 personal pizzas and snacks for families in Oakhurst Homes.
LaMonaca hopes to continue her lunchtime crusade until regular summer feeding programs kick in.
She gives credit to the school district and other programs that have expanded services to help those less fortunate.
“I think everyone is doing the best they can,” LaMonaca said. “I’m just trying to patch in a few cracks and do what I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.