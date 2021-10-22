U.S. Rep. Glenn 'GT' Thompson has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at a hospital, his office said on Friday.
Thompson, R-Centre, who has been vaccinated against the virus, began experiencing cold-like symptoms on Friday afternoon and was promptly tested for COVID-19, his office said in a press release.
"While he is vaccinated, the test came back positive," the press release said. "Out of an abundance of caution, he is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is in good spirits and further updates will be made available in the coming days."
Thompson was in Johnstown last week for an annual Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council dinner at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center downtown.
In an interview with The Tribune-Democrat before the Oct. 15 dinner, Thompson said he believes in the science behind the vaccine and has gotten it himself. However, he disagrees with President Joe Biden's mandate requiring the vaccine for healthcare workers and federal contractors.
The mandate also applies to businesses with more than 100 employees, though it gives them the option for weekly testing instead of 100% vaccination rates among workers.
“I have tremendous concerns about how this will affect the workforce,” he said. "If we are finding people are voting with their feet ... what we need to do is monitor the impact on the workforce. If we see a dramatic impact, I would hope the Biden administration would see that."
People are telling him they don’t want the vaccine partly because of politics, he said.
"There are people who don’t trust it – it's been politicized so much," he said.
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania's acting physician general, Dr. Denise Johnson, said so-called breakthrough cases could be expected as more people are vaccinated.
As of Friday, there are now 7,364,574 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, an increase of 64,657 since last Friday. According to the CDC, 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
"It is like what we saw with seat belt use years ago," Johnson said in an Oct. 8 press release. "As the number of people wearing seat belts increased, the number of car accidents involving people wearing seat belts went up. However, the overall fatality rate from car accidents dropped. Your chances of dying in a car accident drop dramatically if you wear a seat belt. So too, your chances of dying from COVID-19 drop substantially if you are fully vaccinated.”
Recent state data has shown that the vast majority of people who experience hospitalization from COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
