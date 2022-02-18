JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Health System’s chief medical officer shared good news with local business leaders during a Friday Zoom call regarding the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We, like the rest of the country, are seeing the numbers decline,” Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said, “and this week, we’re averaging 25 to 50 cases a day, so definitely seeing an improvement there.”
Dunmore spoke to about 20 participants during the event, which was hosted by the Cambria Regional Chamber. Amy Bradley, chamber president and CEO, led the discussion.
“I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Dunmore for many years at Conemaugh, and I can tell you she’s passionate about good health care,” said Bradley, the health system’s former director of marketing communications.
Bradley worked her way through a list of questions for Dunmore, on topics ranging from lowered case counts and lifted restrictions to advice for business owners.
“In a business setting ... we’re still experiencing high transmission, so you want everybody to be masked and encourage everybody to be vaccinated,” Dunmore said.
Bradley asked what type of face coverings are the best to wear, and Dunmore suggested medical masks.
“Surgical masks or medical grade masks are specifically designed to help block droplets, splashes, sprays or splatters,” she said. “All of these things could contain virus or bacteria, so that’s what they’re designed for.”
However, she said a cloth mask is better than no face covering.
Dunmore also touched on the rumor of a fourth COVID-19 shot and addressed mental health challenges in the work place.
Although immunocompromised individuals already can get four inoculations, there’s nothing definite at this time regarding an additional booster for everyone else, she said.
As for mental health, she advised listeners to keep an eye on their employees and coworkers.
“We have to be very aware of what’s happening to the people around us,” Dunmore said.
Business leaders should keep up a positive attitude as well, while encouraging good diet, sleep habits and mindfulness practices, she said.
On Friday, the region added 352 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.
Cambria County had 37 new cases and two deaths; Somerset, 27 cases and one fatality; Bedford, 13 cases; Blair, 35; Indiana, 24; Clearfield, 49; Centre, 52; and Westmoreland, 115 and five deaths.
Across the commonwealth, 2,902 cases were reported by the state Department of Health for a new total of 2,738,475. Pennsylvania also added 69 deaths and now has 42,686 fatalities since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.
