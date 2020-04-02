A new testing center opening Thursday in Richland Township for suspected coronavirus patients will be a visible sign that there is COVID-19 testing in Johnstown.
The drive-up center is not open to the public, but is reserved for those with appointments, physician referrals and prior approval.
With social media flaming rumors about lack of local testing, Conemaugh Health System leaders say the Richland site is just a more convenient location for testing that has been underway since the global pandemic first hit the state.
“We are testing; we’ve been testing for four weeks,” Conemaugh spokeswoman Emily Korns said in an exclusive interview Wednesday with The Tribune-Democrat.
While the system’s hospitals are not releasing exact figures, Korns said there have been at least 100 people screened. Some of the tests are still in the shipping and analysis process.
“There is a lag in test turn-around times,” she said.
Selection of patients to be tested is based on an algorithm that includes information about the likelihood of virus exposure, in addition to symptoms, she said.
The new center is located at the Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center on Scalp Avenue.
Hospital leaders have seen the social media posts about those with self-diagnosed coronavirus symptoms who were not tested for COVID-19 disease.
One woman’s Facebook shows her wearing a medical mask, apparently in the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center emergency department.
The post says she had “cough, burning in my chest and shortness of breath,” but the physician would not order a COVID-19 test.
The Tribune-Democrat has received emails with similar descriptions of hospital encounters.
It’s not just in Johnstown.
During daily press briefings, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has been asked several times about those with fever and cough who were not tested.
The rumors accuse hospitals of not testing enough patients, which means there are probably more than just three cases in Cambria County, for example.
Levine has said more could be done if resources were available.
“We are not testing as much as anybody wants to,” Korns said.
Testing does not only require test kits. There are chemicals, special instruments, specialized masks, gloves, surgical gowns and other personal protective equipment.
It’s not a secret there is a limited supply of all those items, Korns said. Those same items will be in high demand if the virus creates the expected patient surge in hospitals.
Moreover, she said, for those with mild symptoms, the treatment is the same whether the patient has coronavirus or another viral infection: Stay home, avoid contact with others in the house and follow the doctor’s orders.
“What a lot of providers are saying is, if your symptoms are mild, skip the test and save those precious resources,” Korns said.
So does that mean there are more COVID-19 in Cambria and Somerset counties than the six cases in the state Department of Health report?
“I don’t think anybody is denying that,” Korns said. “There is no doubt there is more COVID-19 out there than we think there is.”
That reality was a driving factor in Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision Wednesday to place the entire state under stay-at-home orders, she said.
Because of the limited supply of equipment and supplies, testing is reserved for those most at risk of coronavirus, especially those in need of advanced care, which could expose health care workers to the virus, Korns explained.
“When you have resources that you have to allocate, you have to prioritize,” she said. “We do not have a lot of control over our own supply chain.”
Although the hospital has expanded the use of the much-sought-after N95 masks, even Conemaugh’s staff have voiced concerns about their protection.
“We talk about masks a lot,” Korns said. “It’s an area where we have had a lot of communication with staff and we are doing a lot of education.”
Not every medical encounter requires the highest level of protection, she said. When the expected surge in COVID-19 patients hits Conemaugh hospitals, the system wants to be ready.
“Carrying for that (coronavirus) patient requires a lot of (personal protective equipment) to protect our health care workers,” Korns said. “We are watching the burn rate of our PPEs.”
Hospitals have developed protocols for masking and use of protective equipment based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Korns addressed suggestions that Conemaugh is withholding positive test results or other information that could help the community prepare.
“We are constantly, constantly sharing information in real time with the Department of Health,” she said. “They are the public health experts.”
The federal government, through the CDC, requires all positive test results to be reported to the state, Levine said at a daily press briefing.
The health system is also in communication with the Hospitals and Healthsystems Association of Pennsylvania and other hospitals in the region, Korns said.
“We are not hiding data,” she said. “We are not hiding information. It’s just going through the right channels so it can be used appropriately.”
