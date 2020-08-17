Conemaugh Valley is implementing a hybrid model of education for the first marking period, which begins Aug. 31.
The district unveiled its reopening plans to parents during a seminar Monday.
“We’re going to bust our butt to educate your kid because that’s our job,” high school Principal Jeff Miller said.
He presented an hourlong slide-show that covered key topics regarding the return to learning, such as attendance, the CV-Virtual Learning Academy and how the school is going to implement flexibility into the education system.
Parents were invited to specific time slots based on children’s grade level.
“Everybody’s in a tough predicament, but I think they’re doing the best they can,” Ken Vogel said.
He attended with his wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Olivia, who’s in eighth-grade, to learn more about the reopening plan.
“This whole thing is frustrating,” Jennifer Vogel said.
Miller told the group that the district is also using a modified block schedule with eight 90-minute class periods over two days.
Students will be split into groups and family members in the same household will attend together.
How the children will be divided is still being determined.
The first group will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays and the second group will go on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
On Fridays, all of the students will learn virtually with short assignments, and there will be an early dismissal.
Additionally, students will carry all their books with them when in school; lockers will only be used for storing coats and hats, and Chromebooks will be picked up and dropped off in respective homerooms each day.
“We’re going to look at this in nine-week increments and hope for the best,” Miller said.
