JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Officials at Conemaugh Valley reported that roughly 100 students and staff throughout the district are in quarantine due to about 10 positive cases of COVID-19.
"It's all based on that contact tracing," Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
The district began the school year less than two weeks ago with a mask-optional rule in place.
Because of that, the close contact rules align with those from last year – less than six feet for 15 minutes or more – he said.
Hazenstab said contact tracing has taken place since last week, and "the bulk of" those in quarantine will return to school next week.
He also expects that moving forward the need for quarantining will go down because of the Pennsylvania Department of Health's mandate that masks must be worn in schools.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a student is within three feet of another peer who has the virus but both are wearing masks, then only the virus-positive individual would have to quarantine.
Hazenstab said his main goal is keeping students in the classroom, and administrators will take it one day at a time moving forward.
Conemaugh Valley High School Athletic Director Paula McCleester said Friday's varsity football game at North Star High remained on the schedule as of Wednesday evening.
"After contact tracing we will probably have enough to play," McCleester said. "We're taking it one day at a time. Every day we look at the rosters and the number of eligible kids. If we have enough to play, we will play."
McCleester said a junior high girls volleyball game had been postponed, but that girls varsity and junior varsity volleyball games were played on Wednesday.
