Conemaugh Valley and Forest Hills school districts have announced instructional adjustments in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.
“It’s just a very challenging stretch of time,” Conemaugh Valley Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
Students in his district have spent the past week in a virtual learning model after the first few cases of COVID-19 were reported Nov. 6 and 7.
Due to a significant increase in cases since then, learners will continue an adjusted instructional model through Dec. 4.
“We have to err on the side of caution,” Hazenstab said. “It’s a tough time.”
Beginning Monday, students in pre-K through third grade will continue to learn face to face and those in fourth through 12th grade will participate in virtual learning.
Fridays will remain a remote learning day for everyone.
Hazenstab said the health of the students and staff drove the decision to take this approach.
To date, there are roughly 15 confirmed cases in students and staff and “well over” 100 individuals in quarantine.
The school board will determine how to move forward at its next meeting on Dec. 3.
Forest Hills is also making adjustments to its instructional model.
Beginning Nov. 19, the district will enter a hybrid plan of education through Dec. 23, Superintendent David Lehman said.
The new approach is similar to what the Forest Hills rolled out to begin the school year, but with some key changes.
For instance, students in pre-K through fourth grade will still attend class in person, as will the seventh- and eighth-graders.
Those in fifth and sixth grade will begin the hybrid schedule that’s now based on a last name designation.
The same will occur for learners in ninth through 12th grades.
Previously, the groups were divided using geographic areas based on bus routes.
Students with last names “A-L” will attend class in person Mondays and Tuesdays while anyone with last names “M-Z” are scheduled to go Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will still include an early dismissal to allow for additional cleaning and continue alternating attendance of the two groups.
“This plan mirrors, I believe, what the community has voiced to us,” Lehman said.
However, he cautioned that any change locally or in the building could cause a shift to remote learning.
Lehman said the worry now isn’t so much positive cases but transmission rate and required quarantines.
If a student or staff member comes in contact with someone, possibly a family member, who’s tested positive, it’s recommended that person isolates themself for at least 14 days.
It becomes difficult to keep a district running if a number of teachers are in quarantine or if maintenance staff can’t come to work or bus drivers are out, Lehman said.
Cambria County is poised to enter the third week of in the “substantial” category of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Level of Community Transmission Table.
Throughout the past seven days, the county has an incident rate of 274.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the state health department.
“The scary part is this could change at any time,” Lehman said.
