JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Conemaugh Valley School District board decided during its committee meeting on Thursday not to update its health and safety plan during the voting session.
“This all deals with masks,” Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
At this time, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has placed a stay on the mandate until at least Wednesday, when the judges will decide on how to proceed.
The mask mandate was overruled in November by Commonwealth Court and set to expire on Saturday. Conemaugh Valley’s health and safety plan lists masks as optional unless otherwise advised by the state.
After discussing the issue, it was decided that the best course of action would be to do nothing and wait to see what the state Supreme Court decides.
If those judges overrule the order ,then the district would return to mask optional but if the mandate stays in place then nothing will change.
Brian Litzinger, the board’s solicitor, provided some legal background on the matter, but ultimately advised the members to follow this course of action.
“I think, legally, most of us are thinking the Supreme Court’s probably going to leave it in place,” Litzinger said of the order.
During the committee meeting, the board also heard from three engineers about upgrading the HVAC system at the high school.
Representatives from H.F. Lenz, CJL Engineers and The EADS Group all attended the meeting and shared their pitch as to why their company should be chosen.
Bill Hartland, of H.F. Lenz, told the group that his company would have to complete the initial study of the building in order to recommend an option for replacement.
Jim Vizzini, of CJL, suggested a variable air volume system, and the representatives from EADS spoke primarily about a geothermal unit but didn’t outright recommend it, with the other two advising against this option due to price and long-term cost.
The timeline for whatever is chosen will be at least a year, if not longer, and the cost could be between $2.5 million and $5 million, according to the engineers’ estimates.
That’s for a study, bid and construction.
The district has roughly $3 million in ESSER funding to use on the work.
Todd Roberts, board president, said he preferred Vizzini’s pitch and several other members agreed.
Donell Jacoby, secretary, said the CJL representative seemed to have the most knowledge about dealing with school projects.
Roberts also advocated for adding air conditioning throughout the building, which was also agreed with.
“If we’re going to do the process, and I hate to say it like this because I don’t mean it to be flippant, but if we’re going to be in for $2.5, $3 million why wouldn’t we go for another extra million and get air conditioning while we’re in here tearing it apart,” he said.
At the voting meeting, the board chose CJL to conduct an evaluation of the HVAC system and to provide a recommendation on upgrading it at a cost not to exceed $2,500.
