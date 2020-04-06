As coronavirus cases continue to surge in other areas of the state, Conemaugh Health System leaders say hospitals here are ready for additional cases, while continuing to care for the those with other medical issues.
“Conemaugh Health System is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors,” a media update said. “We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care.”
A second isolation unit with additional negative-pressure capacity, a convenience store for employees and expanded telehealth options are all part of Conemaugh’s response.
The negative-pressure technology ensures air leaving the rooms flows through high-efficiency filters to contain the virus.
Telehealth allows doctors to check patients by video or phone calls.
“Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs,” the update says. “In addition, we have technology in place for providers to teleconsult in patient rooms, and for patients to have televisits with family members.”
Most patient forego the hospital’s “televisit” technology and are using their own smartphones for video chats, Conemaugh admits.
The employee convenience store was introduced by Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s food and nutrition services team after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the statewide stay-at-home order. The market for necessities such as toilet paper, bread, milk and eggs allows staff avoid visiting grocery stores.
In addition, Conemaugh hospitals have:
• Continued to test patients for COVID-19 and report to the Health Department.
• Rescheduled elective and non-urgent cases for at least 30 days, when deemed clinically appropriate.
• Suspended volunteer programs.
• Closed or modified public areas, such as gift shops and cafes.
• Canceled or rescheduled non-essential meetings and groups.
The hospital is accepting donations of medical-grade personal protective equipment.
Those with donations should contact Maryellen Belz at Mbelz@conemaugh.org.
