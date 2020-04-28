During a special meeting on Monday, the Conemaugh Township school board approved a number of annual raises and chose to explore a virtual graduation this year.
Superintendent Thomas Kakabar explained that the approval of the increases allows the district to roll over the payroll and start preparing for next year.
“The pay raises generally parallel the teacher contract increases,” he said.
Those raises were 3% increases for support staff, athletic and extracurricular personnel, the superintendent, business manager and extension of the administrative compensation plan with an equal raise.
All of which was budgeted for the 2020-21 school year, the agenda states.
The board also approved the payment of all coaches and advisors their full compensation for the 2019-20 school years.
In other business, the board discussed graduation plans.
According to Kakabar, the group decided to move forward with a virtual ceremony in place of a traditional gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kakabar explained that the district’s “priority” is to hold a typical graduation at some point when Gov. Tom Wolf lifts mitigation efforts for the virus but for now the virtual ceremony will suffice.
“The board, administration and staff are very much aware of how devastating this has been for our seniors,” Kakabar said. “It is our goal to provide them with a positive experience as much as we can.”
Administrators held a videoconference about the situation Tuesday to discuss the topic further.
The goal of this virtual ceremony would be to mimic the actual event as much as possible, according to Kakabar.
He said that would include musical performances, student speeches and diploma distribution as well as some other traditions of Conemaugh Township.
Currently, all of the details of the this event are being figured out, but Kakabar said the administration wants to “do as much as we possibly can for our seniors.”
Additional approvals of the board included payment of the bus contract to transportation provider McIlwain School Bus Lines as if the company were still transporting students.
This was done so Conemaugh Township could maintain the driver pool and the district’s state subsidy.
“We chose this option rather than re- negotiating the contract which could have resulted in loss of drivers and subsidy,” Kakabar said. “We are very fortunate to have very little turnover with our drivers which goes a long way with providing quality transportation.”
