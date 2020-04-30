As elective and non-urgent surgeries resume, Conemaugh Health System has announced new precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 and steps to preserve resources that would be needed for possible outbreaks.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of 'making communities healthier,' ” Bill Caldwell, Conemaugh market president, said in a press release. “As this work gradually gets under way in our hospitals again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and ensuring that our facilities are safe places for all patients, providers and employees.”
Following guidance from federal, state and local officials, Conemaugh has monitored the prevalence of the virus in the community and inventory of supplies and resources – including personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns, gloves and goggles.
Procedures will be scheduled only after the hospital completes a comprehensive checklist and evaluating potential risks. The system's four hospitals will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, in consultation with the attending physicians.
Providers will contact those previously scheduled for procedures to discuss scheduling.
Patients will be screened and tested for COVID-19 and asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days before their procedures to minimize potential exposure. They are to check their temperature twice a day and report temperatures over 100 degrees.
The health system's zero-visitor policy will continue, and all those entering a facility will be screened for coronavirus and required to wear a mask.
On Thursday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said COVID-19 testing of patients undergoing elective surgery will provide valuable information for state's pandemic surveillance, because they are some of the only people being tested who don't have symptoms of the virus.
