For the first time in two months, some visitors are permitted in Conemaugh Health System hospitals.
Effective immediately, most patients are allowed one guest a day, Conemaugh announced Wednesday.
In mid-March, the system instituted a zero-visitor policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Conemaugh Market President Bill Caldwell said.
Hospitals in the region resumed elective surgeries and other procedures three weeks ago. Conemaugh has gradually continued to resume services.
Conemaugh's limited-visitor protocol allows most patients to have one visitor or support person a day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.
All visitors will be screened for fever and other coronavirus symptoms. Each will be required to provide contact information and to wear a mask and an armband while in the facility.
High-risk patients, those in isolation, and immuno-compromised patients will not be permitted visitors. This includes patients who have tested positive or are under observation for COVID-19.
“We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients,” Caldwell said. “We feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber's pandemic visitation policy was not as stringent, but will continue to be enforced, Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Csikos said.
“As of this time, we have determined that it is in the best interest of our patients and health care workers that we continue our current visitor policy, which allows family support persons,” Csikos said.
“Leadership will consider changes to the policy going forward based upon the COVID-19 prevalence in our area and other guidelines.”
