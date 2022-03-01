JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With new COVID-19 cases at levels not seen since August, Conemaugh Health System had opened all of its facilities to visitors, the system announced Tuesday.
“We are encouraged by the positive trends in our region and pleased to welcome visitors back with no restrictions for the first time since this pandemic began,” said Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer. “Patients need family members and loved ones by their side for support and comfort, and we are grateful to our community for their patience while restrictions were in place to protect the health of our patients and staff. This welcome change marks an important step in returning to some normalcy.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily updates show there were 915 new cases statewide on Sunday, 596 on Monday and 1,110 on Tuesday. Although weekend reports are often low, it’s the first time since Aug. 2 there were fewer than 1,000 new cases.
While the pre-pandemic visitation policies are back in place at all five Conemaugh hospitals, three outpatient centers and all physicians’ offices, all visitors and patients are required to wear masks in a health care setting, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health department regulations.
Cambria and Blair counties had no new deaths on Tuesday, Bedford and Indiana counties added one death each and Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield had two new deaths each.
Centre County had three new deaths and Westmoreland County added four deaths.
New cases continue to trickle into the region. Cambria County added 22 cases on Tuesday, and Somerset County added one. Bedford County had one case removed from its total. The situation was more common in the early days of the pandemic and the health department explained cases are occasionally filed in the wrong county, but final rulings make corrections.
Blair added 28 cases, Indiana added 12, Clearfield added 14, Centre added 26 and Westmoreland added 17.
The health department announced it is continuing to offer free testing at several locations, including Blair County.
Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Jaffa Shrine, 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona.
