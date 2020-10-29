Despite stress from changes in the nation’s health care structure, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is “financially strong,” its top executive says.
“COVID has been challenging for many organizations. We’re doing OK,” Memorial CEO William Caldwell said Wednesday at the hospital’s annual public meeting. “We are remaining financially strong.”
Virtually all elective procedures and routine exams and screenings were halted for a few weeks in the spring. Since then some patients have been reluctant to come into hospital facilities for routine care.
The situation developed even as hospitals have been dealing with continuing changes in health care delivery.
“It is a tough regulatory environment, financially,” Caldwell said. “COVID-19 has added to that.”
Caldwell gave the annual presentation at Conemaugh East Hills outpatient facility for a handful of Conemaugh employees and a Tribune-Democrat reporter.
Touching on various programs and accomplishments for the hospital, Caldwell began by highlighting the expansion of telemedicine options that allow patients to see doctors and get care from their homes.
“One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us is the value of the role telemedicine can play,” he said.
Caldwell included two “public services announcements.”
Calling on people to wear masks, do frequent hand-washing and practice social distancing, he said, “Those are the strategies that we have to mitigate COVID-19.”
Then he urged the public to seek care if they have symptoms of serious illness.
“Don’t hesitate to come to the hospital,” Caldwell said.
“I think there is an increase in folks dying at home – some unnecessarily – because of that fear of coming to the hospital.”
