Test results for suspected coronavirus patients will be available overnight or even sooner when Conemaugh Health System opens its own analysis center as early as next week.
Currently, local tests are sent out to commercial labs and results take several days.
The new testing analysis is part of the molecular lab program that opened in September at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
A limited number of hospitals or health systems not associated with major universities have been approved for COVID-19 testing, the health system announced.
“We are pleased to offer expanded testing services to our community and local healthcare providers,” Tony Campagna, vice president of ancillary, post-acute and support services, said in a press release. "We understand how important it is to have accessible, fast, safe, high-quality testing for COVID-19.
“There is a shared frustration with the limited testing capacity right now, and we’re thrilled that our investment in our molecular lab in 2019 has equipped us to do the test assays right here, instead of sending them out to other labs."
The lab will operate seven days a week, with the capacity to run 1,300 tests a week. It will serve not only Conemaugh physicians and facilities, but other providers as well.
Often, test results will be available the same day of collection, the press release said.
Campagna acknowledged the “tireless work” of Lary Koval, retiring director of laboratory medicine, to establish the testing capacity.
Molly Harrison has been named director, effective Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.