JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Getting the COVID-19 vaccine not only protects individuals and those around them, but the shots also protect local health-care workers against possible illness and stress from hospital crowding.
That’s the message from a new video released by Conemaugh Health System.
The public service video includes 27 black-and-white clips, each featuring a member of the critical care team holding a poster with a hand-written sentence or phrase that is part of the complete message.
The critical care team is the staff and leadership for the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s intensive care unit and critical care unit.
Featured members include an attending physician, along with resident physicians, nurses, aides and therapists, hospital spokeswoman Kristen Hudak said.
The opening includes, “We are your neighbors, the people who say hello at the grocery store.”
It continues, “We are your community hospital. We are here for you when you need us. We are resilient but we are tired and we need your help.
“Last winter, we had no solution to COVID-19. We fought so hard alongside every one of our patients. We tried everything and our hearts broke with every loss.
“We do not want to see this happen again in our community. We need you to get vaccinated. We need you to trust the doctors and the scientists who have given us everything we need to overcome this pandemic.”
Local deaths reported
The video was first posted last week on the Conemaugh YouTube channel as local COVID-19 cases were climbing above the peak of the spring surge.
In Wednesday’s update, the state’s surge paused its upward trend, with 4,394 new cases in the Department of Health report.
It puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 4,715 cases day, dipping from Tuesday’s average of 4,774.
The report shows eight new COVID-19 deaths across the region, with three additional fatalities in Westmoreland County, two in Blair County and one each in Cambria, Somerset and Centre counties.
There were no new deaths reported in Bedford, Indiana or Clearfield counties.
There were 66 new deaths statewide, putting Pennsylvania’s totals at 1,392,266 cases and 28,998 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
New positives
Cambria added 69 positives and now has 16,720 cases and 457 deaths since the pandemic struck last year.
Somerset added 42 positives to reach 9,309 cases and 226 deaths.
Bedford added 24 positives to reach 5,648 cases and 149 deaths.
Blair added 26 positives to reach 14,989 cases and 354 deaths.
Indiana added 32 positives to reach 7,668 cases and 190 deaths.
Clearfield added 27 positives to reach 9,876 cases and 173 deaths.
Centre added 62 positives to reach 18,893 cases and 234 deaths.
Westmoreland added 117 positives to reach 39,604 cases and 828 deaths.
Meanwhile, combining Wednesday updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 14,620,406 doses and there are now 7,087,675 people who are fully vaccinated statewide. That is an additional 23,402 shots and 5,591 more people fully vaccinated since Tuesday’s reports.
