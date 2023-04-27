JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the first time in more than three years, medical masks are no longer required for visitors, patients and staff at Conemaugh Health System hospitals.
Effective immediately, masking is optional in all hospital units, along with emergency and outpatient settings, the hospital system said Wednesday in a press release.
Anyone who chooses to continue wearing a mask is permitted to do so.
Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with lower COVID-19 case numbers in the region’s counties, prompted the change, the press release said.
Individuals may choose to continue to mask based on personal preference.
The CDC actually lifted the guideline that hospitals require universal masking in September. The updated guidelines include:
“When SARS-CoV-2 community transmission levels are not high, health care facilities could choose not to require universal source control.”
The recommendations went on to say the masks should still be required for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 or other respiratory infection, those who have had recent close contact or high-risk exposure to someone with COVID-19 or those admitted to or staying in an area of the hospital experiencing an outbreak.
Conemaugh’s new mask-optional policy only includes those situations as recommendations for voluntary masking, along with those who have had masking recommended by public health authorities.
Direct care staff will put on masks if a patient requests it, Conemaugh spokeswoman Tammy Barbin said.
“COVID-19 is not over, but it has changed significantly over the past three years. The mortality rates are much lower and the health impacts are less severe,” Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Dunmore said. “These changes, which follow CDC recommendations, are a response to consistently low COVID transmission rates and the expiration of the COVID public health emergency.
“Patient safety is our No. 1 priority. We continue to encourage anyone who is feeling sick, has upper respiratory symptoms, or feels comfortable wearing a mask to do so.”
