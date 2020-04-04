Dr. Jeanne Spencer understands the inconvenience of social distancing measures, but she emphasizes the practice will be lifesaving.
“Everybody you come in contact with could be shedding virus,” she said. “You could get infected by people who don't know they are sick. You really can't tell. I think that's why this virus is spreading so much.”
Spencer is the family medicine residency program director and family medicine department chairwoman at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Although the new coronavirus, COVID-19, is most dangerous for those age 65 and over, hospitals in hard-hit areas are seeing a significant number of admissions among those ages 50 to 64, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
The best way to protect everyone is to stay home, unless absolutely necessary. When in public, everyone should wear cloth masks, maintain social distance, wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer and don't shake hands, the CDC says.
“I want to emphasize: If you do need to go out to get food, that really should be one person,” Spencer said. “That shouldn't be a group going out. This is not the time to browse in the stores.”
But getting outdoors is also an important way to relieve stress, Spencer said.
“I'm happy the playgrounds are closed,” she said. “That's really appropriate. But go out for a walk with people in your family. Or go for a bike ride, while maintaining that distance.”
It is important to communicate with family and friends, Spencer said.
“We are social people,” she said. “If you don't reach out, that's harmful as well.”
Technology has made communication more accessible, she added, noting that social distancing does not have to eliminate social connection.
One final piece of advice from Spencer is to be nice.
“Everybody is stressed,” she said. “If we step up our kindness, that will help us through this.”
