JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the resurgence in COVID-19 infections, there has been renewed interest in the vaccines shown to significantly reduce the threat, local hospital leaders say.
Conemaugh Health System’s exhibit at this week’s Showcase for Commerce focused on vaccine information as part of a stepped-up awareness campaign, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said.
“Everybody recognizes the vaccine as the path to get through this pandemic,” Dunmore said in a telephone interview. “These are great times to reemphasize the message we’ve been delivering since we first got access to the vaccine.
The Showcase booth was staffed by members of Conemaugh’s vaccine team, including Andrew Gaunt, director of emergency medicine; Heather Richards, manager of employee health, and nurse Jodi Noon.
“We have a lot of people who came up and they have a lot of questions about the vaccine,” Gaunt said at the Showcase exhibit. “There has been a resurgence in interest in the vaccine as more research comes out and people hear about the Delta variant.”
In addition to the Showcase booth, Conemaugh on Thursday posted a new video that featured 13 physicians encouraging patients to get the vaccine.
Dunmore said the video was inspired by another LifePoint hospital’s outreach.
“We loved it,” Dunmore said. “We thought this would be a great opportunity to spotlight our physicians and show the unity we have in our staff in promoting the vaccine.”
The two-minute video debuted Thursday on Conemaugh’s YouTube channel and social media sites and will also be available at Conemaugh.org.
Across the 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Thursday’s update showed there were 135,674 vaccine doses administered over the past seven days, up from 132,431 doses over the previous seven days.
Since Aug. 12, the rolling seven-day average for vaccine distribution has increased by more than 2,000 doses a day.
Combining the state health department’s report with Thursday’s update by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 14,154,189 doses and there are now 6,875,556 people who are fully vaccinated, statewide.
There were nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Thursday, including 328 in this region.
The 4,816 new positives and 90 additional deaths bring the state totals to 1,308,284 cases and 28,325 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It was the largest daily increase in cases since mid-April and more than offset Wednesday’s slight dip in new cases. The rolling seven-day average now stands at 3,393 cases a day.
There were no additional COVID-19 deaths across the eight-county region.
Cambria County added 26 cases, Somerset County added 29 cases, Bedford County added 18 cases, Blair County added 35 cases, Indiana County added 25 cases, Clearfield County added 10 cases, Centre County added 57 cases and Westmoreland County added 128 cases.
