A “few” employees at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease, the hospital confirmed Thursday.
“We are working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of our patients and staff members,” Conemaugh Health System said in a statement.
“We have identified those who came in contact with these individuals and are following the appropriate protocols. We are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our friends and neighbors in Johnstown, Cambria County and beyond.”
Conemaugh facilities continue to provide a full range of medical and preventive care in a safe environment, the health system said.
An estimated 7,337 health care workers across the state have contracted COVID-19, the health department reported Thursday in its daily report.
The update showed Cambria County had 10 new COVID-19 cases and Blair County added five among 781 additional positive cases statewide.
Another 16 Pennsylvania deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state totals to 98,446 and 6,973 deaths.
Across the region, Somerset County added two cases, Bedford County added one, Fayette County added three, Indiana County added six and Westmoreland County added 35 new cases and one additional death.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Thursday urged Pennsylvanians to renew efforts to follow state guidelines to wear masks, practice social distancing and work remotely if possible.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach,” Levine said. “However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise. We must work together to stop another surge.”
Thursday's report showed Somerset County's first COVID-19 case in an employee of a nursing or personal-care home. The report shows no positive tests for residents of Somerset County's nursing and personal-care homes.
Three long-term care facilities in Cambria County have reported COVID-19 cases, affecting six residents and four employees.
No long-term care home deaths have been reported in Cambria or Somerset counties.
Statewide, 767 long-term care facilities have reported COVID-19 cases, affecting 18,430 residents and 3,534 employees. A total of 4,777 resident deaths have been associated with COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.